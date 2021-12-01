United States considering Covid-19 tests and self-quarantine for all travellers

Stock Photo. An Aer Lingus jet prepares to land at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2010. Photo: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The US is moving to require that all air travellers entering the country show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Tuesday.

Currently, vaccinated international travellers arriving into the US can present a negative result obtained within three days from their point of departure.

The new one-day testing requirement would apply to US citizens as well as foreign nationals.

The Biden administration is also considering a self-quarantine requirement for everyone entering the country, according to reports in The Washington Post.

The proposal would require everyone, including US citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative, the paper reports, and people found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.

President Biden is set to announce a winter Covid strategy Thursday, outlining new efforts to tackle the virus.

The Biden administration is also considering whether to require air travellers to get another test within three to five days after arrival, officials said.

While the CDC did not confirm that, it noted it continues to recommend all "travellers should get a Covid-19 viral test 3-5 days after arrival" and "post-travel quarantine for any unvaccinated travellers".

The US reopened to travellers from dozens of countries, including Ireland, just three weeks ago. New restrictions could have substantial effects on any tourism and aviation recovery, and could place new uncertainty and testing costs on travellers in the run-up to Christmas.

The CDC lists about 80 foreign destinations (including Ireland) as having "Level Four", its highest level of Covid-19 transmission, and discourages Americans from travelling to those destinations.

First reported a week ago, Omicron has triggered global alarm, roiled markets, led to travel bans, and highlighted the disparity between massive vaccination pushes in rich nations and sparse inoculation in the developing world.

Some 56 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures to guard against Omicron as of November 28, the WHO said.

In an attempt to stave off hasty border curbs, it urged countries to apply "an evidence-informed and risk-based approach" to travel measures, saying "blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods".

Japan, which had already shut its borders to all newly entering foreigners, said it would expand its ban to foreigners with resident status from 10 African countries including South Africa.

Australia braced for more cases of the coronavirus variant after at least two people visited several locations in its biggest city while likely infectious. It has pushed back its reopening schedule.

Hong Kong said it will expand its entry ban for non-residents to three more countries, Japan, Portugal and Sweden, from Friday.

Global airlines are preparing for fresh volatility, analysts said, as Omicron could force them to adjust schedules and destinations at short notice.

"It feels a little bit like we are back to where we were a year ago and that's not a great prospect for the industry and beyond," Deidre Fulton, a partner at consultancy MIDAS Aviation, said at an industry webinar.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile