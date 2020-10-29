United Airlines to offer free coronavirus testing on select transatlantic flights

United Airlines has partnered with GoHealth Urgent Care to test flight crews at SFO.

United Airlines says it will offer free coronavirus testing to travellers on select flights between Newark Liberty International and London Heathrow airports beginning next month.

The four-week pilot program will run from November 16 to December 11, it said, as part of an effort to boost passenger confidence in air travel.

All passengers over the age of two on select flights between Newark and London will be given free rapid tests. Those who do not wish to be tested will be rebooked on other flights.

The goal, United officials said, is to ensure everyone on board has tested negative for the virus.

Even with proof of a negative coronavirus test, however, US travellers will still be required to follow local quarantine requirements in the UK.

Increasingly, the aviation industry sees testing as a key strategy for restarting travel - particularly international travel, which has been hardest hit as countries have closed borders and imposed strict quarantines.

Dublin Airport is down 18.9 million passengers on last year to the end of September, for example, and trade group Airlines for America says international travel is down 77pc compared with a year ago.

But to do that, the airlines need to convince countries that proof of a negative coronavirus test is a viable alternative to lengthy quarantines. That task is probably more difficult now that the number of infections is growing worldwide.

Still, United officials say such programs are worth trying.

"We believe the ability to provide fast, same-day Covid-19 testing will play a vital role in safely reopening travel around the world and navigating quarantines and travel restrictions, particularly to key international destinations like London," said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United.

"Through this pilot programme, we'll guarantee that essentially everyone on board has tested negative for Covid-19, adding another element to our layered approach to safety. United will continue to lead on testing, while at the same time exploring new solutions that contribute to the safest travel experience possible."

Passengers will be given the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19, a rapid molecular test that can provide results in about 15 minutes, officials said.

The tests will be given on the day of departure to those travelling on United Flight 14, which departs Newark at 7.15pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Passengers must make appointments in advance.

United already has seen benefits from the testing program it launched for passengers traveling to Hawaii from San Francisco, the airline says.

Josh Earnest, United's chief communications officer, said bookings the week the programme launched were nearly double that of the previous two weeks.

"What that should tell you and what it tells us, is that there's a very favourable reaction from our customers to that kind of testing," Earnest said.

Under United's agreement with the state of Hawaii, travellers who test negative don't have to quarantine for 14 days once they arrive in the islands.

However, in the case of its Hawaii /SFO flights, travellers - not United - are responsible for paying the cost of the test, which ranges between $80 and $250 depending on the type of test.

