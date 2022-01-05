UK to scrap pre-departure Covid tests for vaccinated visitors from Friday

The UK will scrap a pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers entering the country, after airlines hard-hit by the omicron variant lobbied for the rules to be eased.

A test will still be required within two days of entering the country, but the requirement for a costly PCR test will be eliminated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday following a regular three-week review of travel rules.

Vaccinated arrivals must produce a negative result from a less expensive lateral-flow result instead.

The changes take effect from 4am this Friday, January 7, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Schapps confirmed on Twitter.

✈️INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL UPDATE ✈️



We're removing the temporary extra testing measures we introduced last year at the border to slow cases of Omicron coming to the UK. Now Omicron is the dominant variant & is widespread in the UK, these measures are no longer proportionate [1/6] — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 5, 2022

It follows news of Ireland’s intention to scrap pre-departure testing rules for vaccinated travellers – a move expected to take effect in the coming days.

While governments around the world introduced a slew of restrictions in response to the new Omicron variant, evidence is growing that it produces milder symptoms than earlier Covid waves.

The pre-departure test "discourages many from traveling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson said.

Shares of airlines dependent on the UK market, including Ryanair, EasyJet and British Airways owner IAG, reversed earlier losses after local news outlets reported on the plans.

The UK, one of the first countries to identify omicron's presence, has been subject to targeted restrictions from nations including Germany and France.

Hong Hong on Wednesday said it would ban flights for two weeks from a number of places including Britain and the US – though Germany this week lifted its mandatory quarantine for British travellers.

Along with other governments, Britain toughened its own entry requirements starting in November, in a setback to what had been shaping up as a broad recovery for air travel.

Airlines, which have railed against border restrictions throughout the two-year coronavirus crisis, stepped up a campaign this week to lift the testing mandate in full, arguing that the significant cost is crushing demand.

Manchester Airports Group and industry lobby Airlines UK published research maintaining that the removal of testing requirements on international travel won't affect Covid's spread, and that domestic restrictions were the only way to stem the virus within Britain.

"Our temporary testing requirements were introduced to prevent additional Omicron cases from entering the UK, stopping people from passing it on to others if they are infected," a spokesman for the Department for Transport said in an email in response to the industry report.