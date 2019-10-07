Two Irish resorts named among world's Top 10 for 2019

Two Irish resorts rank in its Top 10 for the year - JP McManus's Adare Manor in Co. Limerick (5th place), and Dromoland Castle in Co Clare (7th).

"While retaining an old-school, aristocratic vibe, Adare's fanciful gargoyles, genuinely warm staff, grand an intimate spaces and super-comfortable rooms make it somewhere uniquely and unabashedly the Ireland of now," the magazine says (read our Adare Manor review here).

Fresh off a €20 million renovation, Dromoland is described as an "historic hotel upgraded for today's traveller without losing the charm that's helped make it such an iconic place to stay". Our review is here.

Another pair of Irish properties ranks in a separate list of the world's Top 50 hotels - Ballyfin in Co Laois (No.48) and The Westbury in Dublin (No.47).

"From the second you walk into The Westbury and up the grand, bifurcated staircase, it's hard not to be impressed," Condé Nast says of the five-star.

"Upstairs, the rooms and suite are light-filled and tranquil, with large bathtubs and Irish art. You'll feel a strong, welcoming vibe at every turn - the staff here is endearingly helpful."

Ballyfin, previously named Conde Nast's No.1 hotel in the world, is described as a "head-turner... there is no finer Irish country house experience."

Ireland also features prominently in the awards, ranking 18th on the world's Top 20 countries to visit - a list topped by Indonesia, followed by Thailand and Portugal.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said:

"This accolade by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine is good news indeed - reminding people everywhere that the island of Ireland is a great choice for a holiday and giving Tourism Ireland a great platform to continue to promote it around the world as a 'must see' destination."

The world's No.1 hotel for 2019 has been named as the SLS in Beverly Hills, followed by Baur au Lac in Zurich, and the Tajk Lake Palace in India.

Afternoon tea at The Westbury, Dublin

In other awards, Mexico's San Miguel de Allende was named the world's best city.

Read the fill list of Reader s' Choice Award winners here.

