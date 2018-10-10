Two Irish hotels named among Europe's Top 10 resorts for 2018

Some 429,000 travellers have taken part in Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards, submitting millions of ratings between them.

The results amount to one of the world's most influential reader-driven travel splashes, naming everything from the world's best island (Santorini, Greece) to its top airline (Singapore Airlines) and No.1 city (Tokyo).

Two Irish hotels feature in its list of Europe's Top 10 resorts - the newly refurbished Adare Manor in fourth place - described by Condé Nast as "a stately manor house on hundreds of acres, a raging river, and a picture-perfect adjacent village" - and Trump International Golf links and Hotel Doonbeg, in tenth place.

Ireland's top hotel was named as The Westbury in Dublin, coming in ahead of Ballyfin, Co. Laois (2), and The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo (3).

The Westbury Dublin

Ireland's Top 10 Hotels (Readers' Choice Awards 2018)

The Westbury, Dublin Ballyfin, Co. Laois The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry Waterford Castle, Co Waterford Intercontinenal, Dublin The Shelbourne, Dublin Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal The Merrion, Dublin Clontarf Castle, Dublin

Resorts differ from hotels in Condé Nast Traveler's awards categories - with hotels judged as individual buildings, but resorts seen as properties spread over larger areas with a wider selection of activities, often in natural surroundings.

The Readers' Choice Awards are largely voted on by US-based readers, and winners tend to reflect the ways they travel and the places they visit.

For Irish tourism, any mentions are a boon - transatlantic air routes are mushrooming, and North American visitor numbers were up 11.4pc (with revenue up 10pc) in the first six months of 2018, according to the latest CSO data.

The awards also saw Dublin named among the world's Top 20 cities, taking 20th place in a list topped by Tokyo, Kyoto and Melbourne.

"Sitting on the mouth of the River Liffey, the capital of Ireland is renowned for its medieval buildings, live music in Temple Bar, stately churches, and of course, Guinness," Condé Nast Traveler says.

However, it adds, "underneath it all hums a modern heart".

Read the full Readers' Choice Awards results here.

