Wednesday 10 October 2018

Two Irish hotels named among Europe's Top 10 resorts for 2018

Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards have also named Ireland's Top 10 hotels, writes Pól Ó Conghaile

Deluxe King bedroom, Adare Manor
Deluxe King bedroom, Adare Manor
Adare Manor. Photo: Jack Hardy
Great Hall, Adare Manor. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile
Doonbeg Lodge, with Donald Trump (inset). Composite Image (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
The Westbury Dublin
Doonbeg
Pól Ó Conghaile

Some 429,000 travellers have taken part in Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards, submitting millions of ratings between them.

The results amount to one of the world's most influential reader-driven travel splashes, naming everything from the world's best island (Santorini, Greece) to its top airline (Singapore Airlines) and No.1 city (Tokyo).

Two Irish hotels feature in its list of Europe's Top 10 resorts - the newly refurbished Adare Manor in fourth place - described by Condé Nast as "a stately manor house on hundreds of acres, a raging river, and a picture-perfect adjacent village" - and Trump International Golf links and Hotel Doonbeg, in tenth place.

Ireland's top hotel was named as The Westbury in Dublin, coming in ahead of Ballyfin, Co. Laois (2), and The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo (3).

2015-06-13_lif_10224505_I5.JPG
The Westbury Dublin

Ireland's Top 10 Hotels (Readers' Choice Awards 2018)

  1. The Westbury, Dublin
  2. Ballyfin, Co. Laois
  3. The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo
  4. Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry
  5. Waterford Castle, Co Waterford
  6. Intercontinenal, Dublin
  7. The Shelbourne, Dublin
  8. Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal
  9. The Merrion, Dublin
  10. Clontarf Castle, Dublin

Resorts differ from hotels in Condé Nast Traveler's awards categories - with hotels judged as individual buildings, but resorts seen as properties spread over larger areas with a wider selection of activities, often in natural surroundings.

The Readers' Choice Awards are largely voted on by US-based readers, and winners tend to reflect the ways they travel and the places they visit.

For Irish tourism, any mentions are a boon - transatlantic air routes are mushrooming, and North American visitor numbers were up 11.4pc (with revenue up 10pc) in the first six months of 2018, according to the latest CSO data.

The awards also saw Dublin named among the world's Top 20 cities, taking 20th place in a list topped by Tokyo, Kyoto and Melbourne.

"Sitting on the mouth of the River Liffey, the capital of Ireland is renowned for its medieval buildings, live music in Temple Bar, stately churches, and of course, Guinness," Condé Nast Traveler says.

However, it adds, "underneath it all hums a modern heart".

Read the full Readers' Choice Awards results here.

'Downton Abbey fantasies' - Irish hotel ranked No.2 in the world

Online Editors

