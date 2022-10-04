Two Irish hotels make world's Top 50 in Condé Nast awards; Adare Manor named No 1 global resort

Adare Manor has been named the best resort in the world by readers of the influential Condé Nast Traveler.

The Co Limerick five-star beat off the Four Seasons Resort and Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, Uxua Casa Hotel in Brazil and two luxurious COMO resorts in Bali, among others, to claim The No.1 spot.

The US travel bible’s Readers’ Choice Travel Awards 2022 rank what it says are the world’s best hotels, cities, countries, trains, airlines, cruises and more.

Adare Manor is described as “a thoroughly modern reinvention of a country escape” and "a welcoming place without pretension – a remarkably understated lobby and check-in is pleasantly filled with a congenial mix of world travellers”.

Rooms at the resort, which has been the focus of a multi-million euro reboot by JP McManus and family, and will host the Ryder Cup in 2027, start from €950 per night in November.

The news follows Adare Manor’s No 1 spot in the Irish Independent’s Hot 100 list of the best hotels in Ireland for 2022.

Expand Close Hot 100 Hotels: Adare Manor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hot 100 Hotels: Adare Manor

A separate list of the world’s Top 50 hotels was topped by Cheval Blanc St-Tropez in France. It saw Conde Nast readers place The Marker at No 49 and The Westbury at No 36. Both are located in Dublin.

“From the second you walk into The Westbury in Dublin and up the grand, bifurcated staircase, it’s hard not to be impressed,” Condé Nast said of the Doyle Collection flagship, which was also named Ireland’s No 1 hotel.

Ireland’s Top 10 Hotels 2022 (Condé Nast Traveler)

The Westbury, Dublin The Marker Hotel, Dublin Ballyfin, Co Laois Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal Conrad, Dublin Generator, Dublin Kilkea Castle, Co Kildare Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Co Galway Killarney Park Hotel, Co Kerry

Read More

Largely voted on by US-based readers, Readers’ Choice winners tend to reflect the ways its voters travel and the places they visit. They can also expose winners to valuable future US visitors.

Twenty-four thousand readers voted in this year’s awards, Condé Nast Traveler says.

"Our 2022 results capture [a world] that is enthusiastically embracing travellers again,” it adds.

In other awards, Ireland was named 13th best country to visit in the world (in a list topped by Portugal), while Galway was named the seventh best small city in the world (Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende took the No 1 spot).

Ashford Castle was also ranked 7th best resort in Europe.

“The readers of Condé Nast Traveller are inspiring guests of ours who share a passion for excellence and authentic hospitality experiences,” said Adare Manor’s general manager Brendan O’Connor.

"We are humbled that they have chosen Adare Manor as their absolute favourite destination in the world”.

Meanwhile, another Co Limerick hotel – The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge in Ballingarry – was named Ireland’s best hotel this week by the Good Hotel Guide 2022.

“Warm Irish hospitality and superb food are on offer at this Victorian country mansion, where the restaurant is a destination in its own right,” it said.

Ballymaloe House in Co Cork also received an Editor’s Choice Award as “a Foodie haven, thanks to its passion for locally sourced food, its cookery school and café,” the Guide noted.

The full Conde Nast Readers’ Choice lists are at cntraveler.com.