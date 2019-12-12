Two Irish hotels make Condé Nast Traveller's Gold List 2020

Both Adare Manor in Co Limerick and Dublin's Westbury Hotel rank on a list described as its editorial teams’ "all-time favourite hotels in 2020".

The Gold List features over 100 global hotels, ranging from Bastide de Gordes in Provence to Robert DeNiro’s The Greenwich Hotel in New York.

Unlike its Readers' Choice Awards, which this year saw Adare Manor and Dromoland Castle named as Europe's top two resorts, the Gold List is curated by Condé Nast Traveller’s writers under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens.

“The brands we have chosen across the world are everything classic and everything outstanding,” Stevens said.

The Westbury, owned by Ireland's Doyle Collection, is described as "a less-buttoned-up local charmer with real flair" in Dublin.

"It’s the little things that matter here, such as the team’s genuine warmth and desire to help guests tap into the Dublin scene – whether engaging them with an expert-led art walk or guiding them to the city’s new foodie highlights."

"The owners’ collection of gallery-grade Irish art hangs in the drawing room, while the glam Sidecar Bar has butter-soft, caramel leather banquettes to roll into over a couple of killer cocktails," it continues. "This is a rooted hotel that offers a window on contemporary Dublin without peddling the usual Irish clichés."

Adare Manor meanwhile, which has secured the Ryder Cup 2026 since its multi-million euro relaunch in November 2017, is hailed as "a thoroughly modern reinvention of a country escape" by the influential travel publication.

"This is a welcoming place without pretension – a remarkably understated lobby and check-in area are pleasantly filled with a congenial mix of hushed world travellers, inbound and and outbound from Shannon Airport," it says.

The five-star resort, owned by JP McManus and family, has picked up several awards this year, including a Michelin Star for its Oak Room Restaurant.

“As one of the highest distinctions in the industry, this [Gold List 2020] accolade celebrates all that our remarkable team has strived to achieve since our debut," said Colm Hannon, CEO of Adare Manor, welcoming the award.

"This summer, the manor will debut a new indoor pool, two paddle-tennis courts, a yoga studio and a steam room/sauna," Condé Nast adds.

The full Gold List 2020 is online here.

Online Editors