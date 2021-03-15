Turkey says it will welcome holidaymakers without vaccine passports this summer

A tourist takes a nap on a bench by the Bosphorus during a local lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease contagion in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, March 14. Photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer

Turkey says it hopes to welcome holidaymakers this summer without requiring them to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.

“We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country,” said Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy.

The country has “world-class border processes in place for ensuring travel will be low-risk throughout Turkey”, he added, according to the Press Association.

The comments come as tourism destinations in Europe eye up the prize of vaccinated UK holidaymakers, who could be free to travel abroad from May 17 under Boris Johnson’s roadmap.

Turkey is working with British authorities, Mr Ersoy said, and also plans to re-evaluate whether visitors must continue to show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.

“I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the UK government is rapidly and impressively rolling out the vaccination programme for the whole nation, and a significant portion of the population will be vaccinated by early summer,” he said.

The move contrasts with other tourism-dependent European countries eager to welcome visitors back – Cyprus, for example, has said visitors should be fully vaccinated, while Greece plans to require visitors to show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test or coronavirus antibodies.

The Seychelles is another destination saying it will soon welcome all visitors regardless of vaccination status; however it will require all to show a negative PCR test result.

Turkey also says it plans to prioritise tourism workers in its vaccination programme, as part of a drive to safely reboot inbound tourism ahead of the 2021 summer season.

“As the country is expecting a V-shaped recovery in touristic travels, the tourism workforce is prioritised and will be vaccinated first,” according to a statement from the Turkish Culture and Information Office.

“Within the scope of the programme, first of all the employees of accommodation facilities, restaurants, tour guides and travel agencies who are registered under the ‘Safe Tourism Certification Programme’ will be vaccinated.”

Other countries, including Mauritius and Bali, have focused on vaccinating tourism workers, while airlines including Etihad and Singapore have vaccinated all pilots and cabin crew in a measure aimed both at employee safety and the reassurance of customers.

It remains deeply uncertain what the virus situation will look like in the months ahead, of course, and what rules travellers may face on return home, as well as at their destinations.

Whether or not vaccine passports should be required for travel has emerged as a contentious issue, with proponents saying they could help safely reboot tourism, while others raise fears of issues with security, standardisation, data protection and potential discrimination against people who have not been vaccinated, for whatever reason.

Israel has a ‘Green Passport’ for vaccinated residents, the UK and US are looking at options, and the EU is discussing a ‘Digital Green Pass’ it says could be ready in a matter of months.

There is still no scientific consensus on whether vaccines help reduce transmission of the virus, however, and Ireland is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Online Editors