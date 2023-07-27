Tui to resume Rhodes holiday programme from Ireland this Saturday

Tourists were evacuated as wildfire rages across Greece's Rhodes island on July 22, 2023. Photo by Lefty Damian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tui will not operate outbound flights between Ireland and Rhodes up to and including Friday, July 28, the tour operator has confirmed.

“All flight-only customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds, and package holiday customers will have the option to amend their booking or cancel with a full refund,” it said.

"Refunds will be processed within 14 days of the booking being cancelled.”

However, Tui plans to resume its holiday programme from Ireland to the north of the island – “where hotels and resorts are fully operational” – this weekend.

"Any customers who would prefer to amend to another available holiday can do so or they can cancel with a full refund.”

The details come as wildfires on Rhodes have prompted the evacuation of thousands from homes and hotels.

Wildfires have also affected Corfu and Evia, with a heatwave in Greece pushing temperatures above 40C and strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, AP reports.

Tui and Ryanair each operate two flights between Ireland and Rhodes each week.

Ryanair said its flights to and from the island “are currently operating as normal and unaffected by the forest fires” and that any changes would be notified on its app.

Passengers travelling from the July 25 to 27 inclusive to and from Rhodes “can now change their flight free of charge online via the website/app”, it added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has not advised against travel to Rhodes or other wildfire-affected islands.

It does, however, advise Irish holidaymakers travelling to areas that may be affected by wildfires to check with their tour operator or hotel before travel, to stay away from affected areas, stay informed and follow local advice.

Package holiday prices to Rhodes are showing discounts in the coming days on Tui’s Irish website (tuiholidays.ie).

A seven-night self-catering holiday to the Cosmos Maris resort on the east is reduced by 48pc to €498pp based on an August 2 departure, for example.

The tour operator said its teams in Rhodes “have been working tirelessly to support customers impacted by the wildfires in south-eastern parts of the island.”

It said it had “brought hundreds of people home” on flights to the UK and Ireland this week.

“We appreciate how distressing and difficult it’s been for those who had to evacuate their hotels and curtail their holidays.

"And we also understand those due to travel to Rhodes may be concerned about how their holidays could be affected.

"We’re continuing to monitor the situation and have made some changes to our holiday programme in the coming days.

"We’d like to reassure customers their health and safety is our top priority and re-iterate that we are constantly reviewing the situation and will provide any new updates as soon as we are able.”

Customers booked to travel to impacted hotels on the south up to and including Friday, August 11 can rebook or amend with a full refund, it said.

Scheduled return flights from Rhodes to Ireland will continue to operate as planned.