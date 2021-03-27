Trump hotels dropped by major luxury travel agency network

Protesters shout slogans and hold up signs near the Trump Hotel in the march for Racial Justice in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2017. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Virtuoso, a global network of luxury travel agencies, no longer considers Trump Hotels a preferred partner.

The US-based company, which includes 20,000 luxury travel advisers, said the change was effective March 8; it applies to the six Trump hotels that were considered partners.

"Trump Hotels are no longer part of the Virtuoso network," spokeswoman Misty Belles said in a statement. "We consider many variables when reviewing both existing and new network participation. Out of respect for all involved parties, and as a general policy, we do not share comments regarding our non-renewal and exit decisions."

The split, which was first reported by Zenger News, means the hotels are not listed on Virtuoso's website, and the network's advisers will no longer be able to access previously negotiated benefits for travellers.

Travelers may turn to advisers to take advantage of preferred hotel rates, perks, VIP treatment and special access, or just to get expert help with planning where to go and what to do on a vacation. Virtuoso promises to connect clients to "carefully curated travel providers."

In April 2016, Virtuoso touted its affiliation with the soon-to-open Trump International Hotel in D.C. An announcement said only guests who reserved a stay with a Virtuoso travel adviser would get "exclusive benefits" including a room upgrade; daily full breakfast for two; $100 spa credit; welcome amenity; early check-in and late checkout.

"Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. will soon take its place among the most esteemed landmarks of our nation's capital," the announcement said.

An agency that is part of Virtuoso's network can still book a client at a Trump-branded hotel through other channels, said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group. But they won't get the privileges that comes with preferred partners since Virtuoso no longer has a direct relationship with the hotels.

"It's a big deal because Virtuoso is very well-respected in the industry," Harteveldt said. "It serves a very elite base of customers and its actions are often studied by others. With Virtuoso doing this, some travel agencies that may have been debating whether or not to do it could decide well, if Virtuoso has done this, we too will end our professional relationship with the Trump hotels."

In 2018, Virtuoso named the newly revamped Adare Manor as 'Hotel of the Year' at its annual Best of the Best awards in Los Angeles. In 2015, the same award was given to Ashford Castle after it received a major investment and refurbishment.

It is not clear if any other travel agencies have cut ties with Trump Hotels; several declined to comment or did not respond to questions. Representatives for the company could not be reached for comment.

Since January 6 - when former president Donald Trump encouraged a mob of his supporters that later attacked the US Capitol - a number of Trump's former business partners and clients have cut ties with his company. These have included lenders, bankers, insurers, lawyers and the PGA of America, which canceled a major golf tournament planned at one of Trump's courses.

In some cases, these former clients or lenders explicitly cited the riot as the reason for their decision. Others, such as Virtuoso, have declined to give a reason.

A MoveOn petition in January urging the removal of the Trump-branded hotels from Virtuoso "in light of the events surrounding the attempted takeover" of the Capitol garnered 34 signatures.

Whatever the reason, experts say the loss of Virtuoso's affiliation could be bad news for the hotel company. It was already wounded by the pandemic and earlier by a backlash to Trump's political moves.

Chekitan Dev, a professor of marketing and branding at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, said in an email that Virtuoso is "one of the largest, best known, and influential third-party channels of distribution, especially for luxury hotels."

He said hotels face a challenge in finding ways to fill their rooms at the highest possible rate - which can be where travel agents come in.

"Getting fired by Virtuoso is a very big deal because the hotels or hotel brands lose exposure to a vast network of agents who are very skilled at booking business for their most discriminating and high-net worth customers who are typically also frequent travellers," Dev said.