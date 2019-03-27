TripAdvisor reveals its Top 10 Irish destinations for 2019

Dublin has been named the top holiday destination in Ireland for the second year running in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards.

As in previous years, however, the annual list is dominated by tourism hotspots on the west coast and Wild Atlantic Way.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish destinations 2019

Dublin Killarney Galway Dingle Cork Kilkenny Cong Westport Donegal Town Sneem

TripAdvisor's Travellers’ Choice award-winners were ranked based on millions of user reviews and opinions over the past 12 months, using an algorithm that takes into account both quality and volume, the global travel site says.

Elsewhere, London topped the list of both world and European destinations, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last year "spurred interest in the capital", TripAdvisor says.

No Irish destination appeared on the global or European Top 25.

TripAdvisor's World Top 10 destinations:

London, UK Paris, France Rome, Italy Crete, Greece Bali, Indonesia Phuket Thailand Barcelona, Spain Istanbul, Turkey Marrakech, Morocco Dubai, UAE

In our Reader Travel Awards 2019, Irish Independent readers voted Kerry as Ireland's No.1 home holiday destination, Italy as their favourite overseas destination and New York as their No.1 city break.

In other recent awards, TripAdvisor named Harvey's Choice - whose owners this week announced a sale to an investment fund - as Ireland's top hotel for 2019, while Inchydoney, Co Cork, was named its No.1 beach.

