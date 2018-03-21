TripAdvisor reveals its Top 10 Irish destinations for 2018
Travellers' Choice Awards
Dublin tops TripAdvisor's ranking of Irish destinations this year, but the list is dominated by holiday hotspots in the west.
No fewer than seven of Ireland's Top 10 destinations are on the west coast, according to the travel giant's annual Travellers' Choice Awards.
Kilkenny, in sixth place, is the only inland tourism destination to feature.
TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish destinations 2018:
- Dublin City
- Killarney, Co. Kerry
- Galway City
- Cork City
- Dingle, Co. Kerry
- Kilkenny City
- Westport, Co. Mayo
- Cong, Co. Mayo
- Tralee, Co. Kerry
- Clifden, Co. Galway
Dublin also ranked 23rd on TripAdvisor's list of top European destinations.
“This year’s awards show that Ireland’s capital is still hugely popular among travellers as Dublin maintains its place in Europe’s top 25 this year," commented TripAdvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.
The Travellers' Choice Awards, now in their 16th year, are determined based on "millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide," the travel review and planning website says.
In our Reader Travel Awards 2018, readers of Independent.ie and Weekend Magazine voted Galway as Ireland's top home holiday destination, Italy as their favourite overseas destination, and New York as their No.1 city break.
TripAdvisor names Paris the world's top destination for 2018.
TripAdvisor's World Top 10 destinations:
- Paris, France
- London, UK
- Rome, Italy
- Bali, Indonesia
- Crete, Greece
- Barcelona, Spain
- Prague, Czech Raepublic
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Istanbul, Turkey
- New York City, USA
