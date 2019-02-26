TripAdvisor reveals its Top 10 Irish beaches for 2019

TripAdvisor has published its annual list of Ireland's best beaches, a round-up dominated this year by the Kingdom.

TripAdvisor has published its annual list of Ireland's best beaches, a round-up dominated this year by the Kingdom.

While Inchydoney (above) is named Ireland's No.1 beach in the Travellers’ Choice Awards, Kerry takes six places in the Top 10.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish beaches 2019

Inchdoney Beach, Co Cork Banna Strand, Co Kerry Inch Beach, Co Kerry Strandhill Beach, Co Sligo Derrynane Beach, Co Kerry Coumeenoole Beach, Co Kerry Lahinch Beach, Co Clare Rossbeigh Beach, Co Kerry Ladies Beach, Ballybunion, Co Kerry Portmarnock Beach, Dublin

“These awards recognise the best beaches in Ireland and worldwide, according to the travellers that have visited and given them the highest levels of praise,” commented Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson.

Inchydoney - a previous winner - climbed from second place last year to take the top spot for 2019, while Lahinch, Rossbeigh, Ballybunion and Portmarnock - the only East Coast beach included on the list - are new entries.

Kerry's strong showing follows its win as Ireland's Favourite Home Holiday Destination in the Irish Independent's Reader Travel Awards 2019, the voting for which saw Wexford's Curracloe named Ireland's Favourite Beach.

Baia do Sancho beach, Brazil.

In the world ranking, Baia do Sancho (above) in Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha was named the No.1 beach in the world, while Spain's La Concha Beach, in San Sebastian, was voted top in Europe.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 beaches 2019

Baia do Sancho, Brazil Varadero Beach, Cuba Eagle Beach, Aruba La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Spain Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Clearwater Beach, Florida, US Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica

Travellers’ Choice Beaches award-winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, the travel site says.

Last month, it named Donegal's Harvey's Point as its No.1 hotel in Ireland, with Creevagh Heights in Co Mayo voted best B&B.

Read more:

Online Editors