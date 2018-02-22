TripAdvisor reveals its Top 10 Irish beaches for 2018

TripAdvisor has published its annual round-up of Ireland's best beaches, a list dominated this year by the Wild Atlantic Way.

Inch Beach on the Dingle Peninsula takes the top spot for 2018, followed by a previous winner - Inchydoney strand near Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Inch was also voted Ireland's favourite beach in our Reader Travel Awards 2018, with one comment describing it simply as "heaven on earth". TripAdvisor's Top 10 beaches in Ireland

Inch Beach, Inch, Co. Kerry Inchydoney Beach, Clonakilty, Co. Cork Dog's Bay Beach, Roundstone, Co. Galway Barleycove Beach, Schull, Co. Cork Coumeenoole Beach, Dingle, Co. Kerry Maghera Beach and Caves, Ardara, Co. Donegal Silver Strand Beach, Malin Beg, Co. Donegal Derrynane Beach, Caherdaniel, Co. Kerry Strandhill Beach, Strandhill, Co. Sligo Banna Strand, Tralee, Co. Kerry TripAdvisor's Travellers’ Choice awards are determined based on traveller reviews gathered over a 12-month period, the review and booking giant says. Inch Beach also ranks as the 22nd best in Europe, with Inchydoney 24th - a list topped by the stunning La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain (below).

San Sebastian “Year after year Ireland’s beaches continue to beat many others located in exotic destinations around the globe, proving that it’s not just good weather that makes a cracking beach,” commented Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson. And the world's best beach? That'll be the seven-mile-long Grace Bay in Providenciales, the main island of Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 beaches Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Baia do Sancho, Frenando de Noronha, Brazil Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba Eagle Beach, Aruba Saeven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands La Concha, San Sebastian, Spain Clearwater beach, Florida, US Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica Bavaro Beach, Bavaro, Dominican Republic Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico The full list of 2018 winners is on tripadvisor.ie/TravellersChoice-Beaches.

