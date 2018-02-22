Travel Travel News

Thursday 22 February 2018

TripAdvisor reveals its Top 10 Irish beaches for 2018

Travellers' Choice Awards

Inch Beach on the Dingle Peninsula. Photo: Fáilte Ireland
Inchydoney strand
Dog's Bay, Connemara: Just a couple of kilometres from the village of Roundstone on the Ballyconneely Peninsula you'll find two of the sweetest beaches on the Wild Atlantic way lying back to back. Both Dog's Bay and Gurteen Bay are good for walking and swimming, but it's the snow-white sands of the former that do it for us.
Barleycove, Co. Cork
The mystical and magical Coumeenole Beach, Dingle
Silver Strand Donegal
Camping by the beach in Derrynane
Surfers brave the cold at Strandhill, Co. Sligo
Banna Strand in Tralee Bay. Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images

TripAdvisor has published its annual round-up of Ireland's best beaches, a list dominated this year by the Wild Atlantic Way.

Inch Beach on the Dingle Peninsula takes the top spot for 2018, followed by a previous winner - Inchydoney strand near Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Inch was also voted Ireland's favourite beach in our Reader Travel Awards 2018, with one comment describing it simply as "heaven on earth".

TripAdvisor's Top 10 beaches in Ireland

  1. Inch Beach, Inch, Co. Kerry
  2. Inchydoney Beach, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
  3. Dog's Bay Beach, Roundstone, Co. Galway
  4. Barleycove Beach, Schull, Co. Cork
  5. Coumeenoole Beach, Dingle, Co. Kerry
  6. Maghera Beach and Caves, Ardara, Co. Donegal
  7. Silver Strand Beach, Malin Beg, Co. Donegal
  8. Derrynane Beach, Caherdaniel, Co. Kerry
  9. Strandhill Beach, Strandhill, Co. Sligo
  10. Banna Strand, Tralee, Co. Kerry

TripAdvisor's Travellers’ Choice awards are determined based on traveller reviews gathered over a 12-month period, the review and booking giant says.

Inch Beach also ranks as the 22nd best in Europe, with Inchydoney 24th - a list topped by the stunning La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain (below).

2016-01-17_lif_16063030_I11.JPG
San Sebastian

“Year after year Ireland’s beaches continue to beat many others located in exotic destinations around the globe, proving that it’s not just good weather that makes a cracking beach,” commented Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson.

And the world's best beach? That'll be the seven-mile-long Grace Bay in Providenciales, the main island of Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 beaches

  1. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
  2. Baia do Sancho, Frenando de Noronha, Brazil
  3. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba
  4. Eagle Beach, Aruba
  5. Saeven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
  6. La Concha, San Sebastian, Spain
  7. Clearwater beach, Florida, US
  8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica
  9. Bavaro Beach, Bavaro, Dominican Republic
  10. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

The full list of 2018 winners is on tripadvisor.ie/TravellersChoice-Beaches.

