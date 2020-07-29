TripAdvisor reveals its Top 10 hotels and restaurants in Ireland for 2020

Harvey's Point in Donegal has been named Ireland's No.1 hotel in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards, for the seventh time in eight years.

The four-star also won last year, and from 2013 to 2017 straight.

The Travellers' Choice Awards are determined based on "the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic," the online travel giant says.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for the hospitality industry, but with doors again open to hotels and restaurants across Ireland, now is the right time to celebrate those businesses that have delivered consistently outstanding service and quality over the last year,” said James Kay, Tripadvisor spokesperson.

“These awards should give consumers confidence to venture out and support the industry’s vital recovery.”

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish hotels 2020

Harvey's Point, Lough Eske, Co Donegal Killarney Park Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry The Lake Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick Hayfield Manor, Cork City The Brehon, Killarney, Co Kerry The River Lee Hotel, Cork City

In a reminder of the Kingdom's centrality to Irish tourism, Killarney took four of the Top 10 spots, while the Killarney Park was also named Ireland's top luxury hotel.

In other awards, Heaton's Guesthouse in Dingle was named best-rated small hotel in Ireland, while sister property Castlewood House won TripAdvisor's award for best service in Ireland.

"The awards take into account the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings specific to each award category," TripAdvisor adds, with a focus on "remarkable service" and "quality experiences".

Daly's House in Doolin, Co Clare, was named Ireland's No.1 B&B.

In the restaurants categories, Chapter One in Dublin was named the No.1 fine dining restaurant in Ireland, ahead of An Port Mór in Westport.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish restaurants 2020

Chapter One, Dublin An Port Mór, Westport, Co Mayo Mulberry Garden, Dublin Pearl Brasserie, Dublin Rossers Restaurant, Aghadoe, Co Kerry Mulcahy's, Kenmare, Co Kerry Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin L'Ecrivain, Dublin The Seafood Bar @ Kirwan's, Galway Finn's Table, Kinsale, Co Cork

In global awards, Viroth's Hotel in Cambodia was named the world's No.1 hotel, while Auberge Du Vieux Puits in France was named the best fine dining restaurant.

The full listings are at tripadvisor.ie/TravellersChoice.

