TripAdvisor ranks Ireland among world's Top 5 countries for travel experiences

Ireland is the fourth-best country on earth for 'travel experiences', according to a new ranking by TripAdvisor.

Ireland is the fourth-best country on earth for 'travel experiences', according to a new ranking by TripAdvisor.

Costa Rica tops the list of global destinations in which "to do local tours, activities, and experiences", the booking and review website says.

New Zealand and Vietnam place second and third, but Ireland beats off vastly bigger (and more visited) destinations like Australia, the US and France.

TripAdvisor's Best Countries for Experiences (2018)

Costa Rica New Zealand Vietnam Ireland Scotland Australia Portugal Mexico US Iceland

“Ireland’s ranking among countries like Costa Rica and New Zealand firmly cements the country, with its magnificent outdoors and vibrant culture, as a top destination for travel experiences," said TripAdvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.

Rankings were calculated using the combined average destination ratings and reviews for bookable experiences on its site, TripAdvisor says.

Wild WIcklow Tours in action. Photo: Pauline Rowan / WildWIcklow.ie

“The findings are based on travellers’ own experiences on holidays here, so the inclusion of Ireland in this list is particularly good news – helping to give us ‘stand-out’ in a very competitive international marketplace," added Niall Gibbons, CEO for the all-island marketing organisation, Tourism Ireland.

TripAdvisor has been actively pushing experiences on its website as it seeks to branch out from its core review and booking activities.

Some 121,000 experiences are now available to book on TripAdvisor sites, it says, and the travel experience awards - like other Travellers' Choice Awards - are in large part a marketing exercise designed to boost awareness of those.

This year alone, TripAdvisor awards have ranked Ireland's best beaches, best destinations and best hotels, while Wild Wicklow Tours (above) was named one of the world's top 10 travel experiences and the country as a whole ranked No.2 on another new list - TripAdvisor's 'most excellent' places to travel in 2018.

Dublin was also listed 10th in Europe for experiences - with Howth Peninsula, whiskey tasting and 1916 Rebellion walking tours singled out for mention.

Read more:

Online Editors