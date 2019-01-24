Donegal's Harvey's Point has been named the No.1 hotel in Ireland for 2019 in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards.

Donegal's Harvey's Point has been named the No.1 hotel in Ireland for 2019 in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards.

TripAdvisor names its Top 10 hotels and B&Bs in Ireland for 2019

The family-run four-star was voted Ireland's best hotel from 2013-2017, but slipped to No.2 behind the Killarney Park Hotel last year.

It now returns to the top spot for its 30th year in business.

“Words can hardly express the excitement and delight that we feel," said Managing Director and Donegal native, Deirdre McGlone, who credited the ranking to “our hugely dedicated team and Harvey’s Point hospitality family, each of whom plays their part in the Harvey’s Point Success story on a daily basis.”

Harvey's Point is TripAdvisor's No.1 hotel for 2019

TripAdvisor's 2019 awards also see Ballyfin named Ireland's No.1 luxury and small hotel, while Pax House in Dingle topped the rankings for best service, most romantic and best bargain hotel (its B&B rates start from €100 per night).

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish hotels 2019

Harvey's Point, Lough Eske, Co. Donegal Killarney Park Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry The Merrion, Dublin Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare International Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick Hayfield Manor, Cork Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee, Co. Kerry The Marker, Dublin

Now in their 17th year, the Travellers' Choice Awards are determined based on "millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide," the online travel giant says.

"They are based on feedback from actual guests over the past year," confirms Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson.

Ireland's best B&B, meanwhile, was named as Creevagh Heights, a four-bedroom house overlooking the Atlantic outside Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Five minutes by car from Downpatrick Head, B&B at Harry and Carol Whelan's award-winning home starts from €90 per room on its website.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish B&Bs 2019

Creevagh Heights, Ballina, Co Mayo Larkinley Lodge, Killarney, Co Kerry Desmond House, Kinsale, Co Cork Lawcus Farm Guest House, Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny On the Rocks B&B, Greencastle, Co Donegal Coill an Rois, Dingle, Co Kerry Daly's House, Doolin, Co Clare Friar's Glen, Killarney, Co Kerry The 19th Lodge, Ballybunion, Co Kerry Marless House, Galway

Globally, TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards saw Tulemar Bungalows and Villas in Costa Rica named the world's best hotel, while The 25 Boutique in Torquay, UK, took the world's No.1 spot for B&Bs.

Full award details are at tripadvisor.ie/travelerschoice.

Read more:

Online Editors