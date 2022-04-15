Traffic jams on the M50 are causing concern for transport bosses. Photo: Arthur Carron

Here is everything you need to know about travel this weekend – whether you’re going by car, boat, plane or train…

Plane

Easter weekend travellers are being advised of potential disruption due hundreds of thousands of passengers departing from Dublin Airport and rail network maintenance across the country in the coming days.

Dublin Airport is advising all passengers to arrive at least three-and-a-half hours before their flight, regardless of whether they are flying short haul or long haul, and allow another 30 minutes if they are parking a car.

Dublin Airport car parks are sold out on Saturday and have only “limited availability” other days across the bank holiday weekend, airport authorities said.

Those flying from 8:30am onwards should not arrive into terminals before 5am to “help ease pressure on the security regime and allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave” to pass through security, the DAA said.

It’s recommended that passengers check with their airline in advance of travelling to the airport regarding when check-in and bag drop-off opens and to plan their arrival at the airport based on that information. Terminal 1 remains open on a 24/7 basis, while security in Terminal 2 is open from 04.00 am each day.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to fly out of the airport across the Easter weekend, which will likely lead to significant queues at security screening. Numbers flying are moving towards 2019 levels, which was a record year for the airport, Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager with DAA said.

According to our travel editor, Pól O’Conghaile; "As a rule of thumb, Saturday, April 16 is the busiest day over Easter for flights.

“The worst queues are at peak times, such as early morning (that means roughly 5am to 10am in Terminal 1, but can last up to 12 noon in T2 due to transatlantic flights), as well as on weekends and over holiday periods.

"Terminal 1 has a second peak time at Security between 15:00 to 20:00 for evening flights.

"If you can book to fly outside of these times, try to do that.”

Train

DART users are advised that engineering works will take place between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones on Saturday 16, Sunday 17 and Monday April 18, so no DART services will operate between these stations.

Irish Rail have advised ticket holders that rail tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland for travel within the affected area and Dublin City Centre.

DART stations will be closed for train services at: Lansdowne Road, Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Booterstown, Blackrock, Seapoint, Salthill and Monkstown, Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney, Shankill and Bray.

DART services will operate between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock stations only on Saturday-Monday.

Bus

Dublin to Rosslare Europort services will operate with bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Greystones, Irish Rail have confirmed.

There will also be significant disruption on the Western Rail Corridor between Limerick and Galway all this weekend as engineering works will take place between Limerick and Gort.

Bus transfers will be in effect and there will be service “alterations and amendments,” Irish Rail said. Passengers are being advised to check the journey planner before they travel.

Car

Gardaí are warning motorists to take their time on the country’s roads this weekend and to be mindful of road safety.

Drivers should leave plenty of time for journeys and never drink and drive.

More to follow