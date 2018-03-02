Travel Updates: Aer Lingus & Ryanair cancel wave of Saturday flights

Aer Lingus and Ryaanir have cancelled around 100 flights from Dublin Airport for Saturday as weather continues to wreak havoc with schedules.

Both airlines had planned returning to full operations after suspending flights Friday, but have now cancelled around 100 services between them Saturday morning. "Our Dublin short-haul flight schedule on Saturday will be disrupted with early morning flights cancelled and most operations not commencing until after 10am," Aer Lingus says.

Ryanair has also seen cancellations cascade to over 40 flights to/from Dublin on Saturday. It "expects some further disruptions," the airline says. Other airlines, including BA, KLM and Air France, have also cancelled flights.

We're planning for airlines to resume services early tomorrow morning. Please check with your airline BEFORE coming to airport. We'll continue to update this feed with latest info. #StormEmma #sneachta #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/rHh7pvgeCS — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 2, 2018

Affected passengers are being informed by SMS and email, but all travellers should check the status of their service before leaving for the airport. Flights from Cork, Shannon, Belfast, Ireland West and Kerry do not currently appear to be affected.

The news comes as a Status Red warning has been extended until Saturday morning for eastern counties, where snow continues to accumulate. Travel plans for tens of thousands of passengers have been thrown into chaos over the past few days, with no flights from Irish airports operating Friday.

Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Kerry airports have all been expecting to re-open Saturday, but the weather situation remains extremely fluid.

In other travel updates, Irish Rail has cancelled all train services Friday, and won't resume train or DART operations until 12.00 on Saturday.

The Luas, suspended for all of Friday, will also now not operate on Saturday morning. More info will be issued after 9am tomorrow. All Bus Eireann services are cancelled for the remainder of Friday, including all city and town services, Expressway inter-city routes and Eurolines to the UK. It aims to operate "a level of services" in some parts of the country from Saturday AM.

Charles Fort, Kinsale, Co. Cork in the snow. Photo: Jakub Walutek / Walutek.com A return to operations was planned from Saturday morning, but Aer Lingus and Ryanair have now cancelled around 100 flights between them.

Ryanair: Customers will be notified by SMS/email of cancelled flights. Check the status of your specific flight on its website here. Aer Lingus: Over 50 flights have now been cancelled to/from Dublin for Saturday morning (latest here), with delays to inbound transatlantic flights also now starting to show. Other services are expected to operate. Check here for flight updates before travelling to the airport.

On Friday, frustration spilled over as a 'technical glitch' saw Aer Lingus charge a number of passengers for rebooking cancelled flights. Dublin Airport: Operations are expected to resume Saturday. Snow crews have been working to prevent accumulations of snow on runways and taxiways. You can check in with the airport's twitter feed here. Live departures info is here, and arrivals here. The airport also has a snow and ice FAQ here.

There is no parking charge for extra hours due to delays, or cancellations. Contact 01 944-0440 or parkingdublin@daa.ie for info. Shannon Airport plans to re-open from 05.00 Saturday. It advises passengers to check with airlines and monitor its Twitter here and website here. Cork Airport remains closed following temperatures of -7 degrees and compacted snow on the runway. No flights will operate until Saturday.

Follow the latest alerts on Twitter here. Ferries Most Irish Ferries services were cancelled Friday due to adverse weather conditions. Several services from Dublin and Rosslare are in doubt or cancelled for Saturday, though a full schedule looks set to resume Sunday. You can follow its latest sailing updates here.

Stena Line has cancelled all sailings to/from Dublin and Rosslare on Friday, March 2. The 02.15 Dublin-Holyhead is also now cancelled for Saturday, as is the 08.00 from Rosslare to Fishguard. Follow updates on its website here or Twitter here. Public Transport Commuters make their way home in Lucan, Co. Dublin on Tuesday as the first snow from 'The Beast of the East' arrives. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. Irish Rail train and DART services are currently expected to resume at 12.00 on Saturday, subject to overnight inspections (more here). Dublin Bus will not be operating until Saturday, when it plans to resume services with diversions and impacted frequency. More here.

All Bus Éireann road passenger and Eurolines services are cancelled for Friday, but some services are expected to resume Saturday. Updates here. Luas Red and Green lines are not operating Friday or Saturday morning. Updates will be issued on the Red and Green lines after 9am. You can follow its latest here. What if my flight is cancelled? Flight cancellation rights are covered under EC Regulation 261/2004.

If your flight is cancelled for any reason, and regardless of when you are notified, your airline must offer you the choice between: 1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge. 2) Re-routing at a later date. 3) A full refund.

Am I entitled to care and assistance? If your flight is cancelled and you choose to be re-routed as soon as possible, then you are entitled to meals and refreshments, hotel accommodation and transfers between the airport and hotel as required. If the airline does not provide these, and you end up paying yourself, keep the receipts - you are entitled to a reimbursement of reasonable expenses. NB. A five-star hotel may not be a reasonable expense! Bear in mind that if your flight is cancelled and you choose a full refund, then the airline's obligations to you end there and then.

Am I entitled to compensation? Financial compensation depends on the flight length and the reason for the cancellation. It ranges from €250 (short-haul, less than 1,500km) to €600 (long-haul, over 3,500km). For more on your passenger rights, read here or visit flightrights.ie. How can my travel insurance help? In the event of a flight cancellation, the first source of refunds and re-routing should be with your airline (see above). Standard travel insurance policies don't offer much help here, but 'missed departure' cover can help you secure a new flight, or an additional night's accomodation. If your policy includes extra "travel disruption" cover, you should be covered for additional transport or accommodation costs up to €1,000pp, according to Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director of Blue Insurance and Multitrip.com. This covers "99pc" of scenarios with flight cancellations due to weather, strikes and so on, Mulligan says, but note that it covers transport and accommodation-related expenses only - i.e. not lost annual leave, business opportunities or deposits, concert tickets or museum or attraction fees booked in advance online. Is it too late to take out travel insurance? Travel Disruption cover can be added retrospectively to a policy, but not to claim on an event that has already happened. Storm Emma has already been forecast, so travel insurance taken out now won't cover travel disruption it causes. "There's a seven day moratorium on travel disruption from time you take out the policy to time you will be covered," Mulligan warns. However, 'missed departure' cover should still apply - even if you take out the cover today in full knowledge that Storm Emma is on the way. I’m nervous about travel. Can I get a refund? No. If you cancel your holiday without the DFA (dfa.ie/travel) declaring travel to be unsafe, it could be deemed "disinclination to travel". As such, you may have to pay a cancellation fee or forfeit some or all of the cost of your air fare or holiday package. That said, it's worth noting that Irish tour operators have in the past worked to facilitate customers affected by exceptional events, so it's always worth a phone call. NB: This story is being updated to reflect developments. Read more: What happens if my flights are cancelled?

Online Editors