| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Travel restrictions ease for ‘holiday-starved’ Irish, but beware the rule traps and red tape

Hurdles are reducing for Irish holidaymakers, but Covid Certs remain a part of travel 

Santorini, in the Greek Cyclades Expand
The ECDC's traffic light map for travel, as of February 17, 2022. Expand
Cork Airport. Photo: John Sheehan Expand

Close

Santorini, in the Greek Cyclades

Santorini, in the Greek Cyclades

The ECDC's traffic light map for travel, as of February 17, 2022.

The ECDC's traffic light map for travel, as of February 17, 2022.

Cork Airport. Photo: John Sheehan

Cork Airport. Photo: John Sheehan

/

Santorini, in the Greek Cyclades

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

ANOTHER week; another peeling back of Covid-related travel restrictions.

Spain and Italy have eased outdoor mask mandates. As of February 17, “there are no specific Covid-19 entry rule requirements” for EU travellers to Switzerland, according to the reopen.europa.eu website. 

Most Watched

Privacy