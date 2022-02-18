Travel restrictions ease for ‘holiday-starved’ Irish, but beware the rule traps and red tape

ANOTHER week; another peeling back of Covid-related travel restrictions.

Spain and Italy have eased outdoor mask mandates. As of February 17, “there are no specific Covid-19 entry rule requirements” for EU travellers to Switzerland, according to the reopen.europa.eu website.

Portugal, Italy and Greece scrapped their pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers this month, and Greece plans to bring forward the official start of its 2022 tourist season to March, citing "positive signs" of a bumper summer.

Austria is planning a major easing of restrictions, India has dropped testing and quarantine mandates for fully vaccinated travellers, and vaccinated travellers to Canada can take antigen rather than pre-travel PCR tests from February 28.

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists (with pre-departure testing) from Monday, February 21, and the hermit state of Western Australia will drop its hard border from March 3.

Elsewhere, Florida's Disney World dropped its mask requirement for vaccinated guests this week, while the US Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) lowered its travel health notice for cruises from Level 4 to Level 3.

The dizzying array of changes comes as Ireland is expected to scrap most of its remaining pandemic restrictions from the end of the month, and travel agents here have reported a booking rebound.

Airlines build back

Airlines have also begun building back schedules, in encouraging signs for the recovery of tourism to and from Ireland in 2022.

Yesterday, Ryanair announced its largest ever summer schedule from Cork Airport, with over 120 weekly flights available for "holiday-starved” customers.

It includes several new routes to Alghero in Sardinia, Pisa, Valencia, Venice, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as classics like Faro, Mallorca, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

The airline also plans to base a third aircraft at Cork Airport, saying it will operate 150pc of its pre-pandemic summer 2019 schedule at the airport.

Last month, Ryanair similarly announced its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, with 22 more routes than summer 2019.

Aer Lingus is also gradually rebuilding its transatlantic schedule, with its Dublin-to-Boston route returning to a double-daily service from March 14, Shannon to Boston recommencing from March 28, and plans to restart its direct service from Dublin to Miami from October 21.

‘There’s no doubt that travel is back for 2022,” said Bill Byrne, its Executive Vice-President for the US.

In its latest travel update, the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) said “it is not unrealistic” to project overseas visitor arrivals recovering to 60-70pc of pre-pandemic volumes this year.

However, airline capacity overall still remains below pre-pandemic levels, and pent-up demand is likely to push price spikes in peak holiday periods like mid-term and summer.

A website search this morning, for example, shows a basic return trip with Aer Lingus from Dublin to Malaga can be booked for €104 in the off-peak weeks of late March and early April.

Should you travel over the St Patrick’s Day double-holiday, flying out on March 16 and returning on March 20, the same trip is being quoted at €936.

Travel traps remain

Despite the optimism, a pandemic continues to rage and fast-changing rules can trip unwary travellers up.

Since February 1, EU rule changes mean the EU Covid Cert is now only valid as proof of vaccination for travel purposes up to 270 days from the completion of a primary vaccination course.

If travellers show proof of a booster dose, however, no time limit applies.

Covid Certs are likely to be with us at least until July 1, when the regulation underpinning them expires – but this may be reviewed and extended.

Other differences apply on the ground.

Ireland has scrapped Covid Certs for pubs and restaurants, for example, but Portugal still requires them for access to holiday accommodation, bars and restaurants.

In Italy, a state of emergency remains in place until March 31, and a 'Super Green Pass', which is based on proof of full vaccination or recovery, is needed to access restaurants, hotels, ski facilities and even use public transport.

Another potential trap is the fact that Covid Certs based on vaccination or recovery are only valid as 'Super Green Passes' for six months (i.e. not 270 days).

After that, you need to be boosted, or pay extra for tests.

Families planning holidays should also pay careful attention to rules for children. Those under 12 are generally exempt from testing and proof-of-vaccination requirements for travel, but this can vary by destination.

Irish children aged 12-15 also fall into a bit of a black hole when it comes to boosters and travel.

They are too old to be exempt from vaccination requirements (under 12), but too young to be boosted in Ireland (over 16). If 270 days has passed since these teens' final dose, extra testing costs and stress could result.

Pandemic restrictions may be receding in Ireland, in other words, but they will be with us in travel for some time to come.

Check the rules for your destination at reopen.europa.eu or dfa.ie/travel.