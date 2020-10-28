Travel Q&A: Where did Ireland's Green List go? Will we be able to fly home for Christmas?

Ireland has ditched the problematic 'Green List' and taken the first steps towards implementing the EU's 'traffic light' system for travel. Here's what to watch for next.

Where's the Green List?

Ireland's 'Green List' has been retired.

It follows Ireland's adoption of the EU's traffic light system for travel, which rates regions as red, orange or green based on a weekly Covid-19 map published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

As of last week, travellers from 'Green' regions can enter Ireland without restrictions, though they must observe Level 5 lockdown rules.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has updated its travel website to reflect the changes, showing new 'Covid-19 Status' advisories together with the traditional 'Security Status'. Updates to its TravelWise app will follow.

What happens next?

The EU system allows states to decide for themselves whether to impose restrictions (such as quarantine or testing) on arrivals from red and orange countries.

From midnight on Sunday, November 8, Ireland looks set to allow travellers from orange regions to avoid quarantine by producing evidence of a negative test result taken in the previous 48 or 72 hours.

As regards travel from 'red' countries, the situation will remain "as is" for now, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton told the Oireachtas Committee on Transport last week.

A high-level group will continue to examine testing options, she added, with travellers from 'red' regions continuing to have to restrict their movements for 14 days in Ireland in the meantime.

Why can't the system be introduced in one go?

In a word, testing.

In the absence of a vaccine, a number of airports and airlines are running trials, and the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) says thousands of tests could be carried out daily at Dublin and Cork airports.

It has been unable to get planning approval, however - as Government continues to grapple with the question of what type of testing would work best for travel, not to mention who would pay for it.

It is unclear when a final decision will be made.

Among the questions being examined are the type of test (PCR swab testing, seen as the "gold standard", or rapid-antigen tests, which are faster and cheaper, but less reliable), and in what situations they would be required.

One suggestion is that travellers from 'red' countries should be required to show a negative result from a pre-departure test, for example, while those arriving from 'orange' countries could take a rapid antigen test on arrival.

It goes to show how complex travel has become - and remember, there will be "traffic lights" at both ends of your journey, regions within countries may have different colour-codings (Spain alone has 19 regions, for instance).

A testing solution is "beyond urgent now” Niall McCarthy of Cork Airport said today.

Hardly anyone is travelling now. Will traffic lights or testing really make any difference?

With Ireland rated as 'red', the entire country on six weeks of Level 5 lockdown and a second wave of coronavirus surging in Europe, travel has almost completely collapsed.

Dublin Airport's passenger numbers are already down 18.9m on last year, and Ryanair today said it will suspend flights from Cork, Shannon or Knock from November 14 to December 12.

"It's going to get a hell of a lot worse before it gets better," Ryanair's CEO Eddie Wilson said at today's meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications.

Testing is not a panacea, but could help consumer confidence and demand by adding a layer of health checks and removing the need for quarantines.

Is there any chance of flights home for Christmas?

Christmas is being dangled as a carrot in Level 5 lockdown, and despite paring back their winter schedules, Aer Lingus and Ryanair have kept more flights available over the holiday season.

"We will put on extra flights if there is sufficient demand to bring people home for Christmas," Ryanair's Wilson said today.

It all depends on the finer details of the Government's approach to the traffic light policy, and the course of the virus in the coming weeks.

Travellers from 'red' or 'orange' countries may not want to restrict their movements for 14 days on arrival, for example, and if strict lockdowns persist, will people really want to travel?

In addition, Dr Tony Holohan has said that no specific consideration has yet been given to Christmas by NPHET and that right now, the risk of non-essential travel outside Ireland "is simply too high".

Any other hope for holidays?

A new Aer Lingus survey of 1,000 people in Ireland found 60pc of respondents are looking forward to travelling overseas next year... signalling a pent-up demand for when travel is seen as safe again.

The UK recently took the Canary Islands off its quarantine list, and interest in winter sun holidays has reportedly soared as a result.

If Ireland takes a similar "regional" (e.g. separating the Canaries or Balearics from Spain, or the Greek Islands from mainland Greece), and lockdown restrictions ease, then safe travel corridors may well be back on the table.

Cases are trending downwards in the Canaries, and the islands are working towards a pre-departure testing regime to shore up a "No Covid in, No Covid out" system.

The Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin has said it expects the Canary Islands will be rated 'Green' by November 8. We'll wait and see.

