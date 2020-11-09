| 13.1°C Dublin

Travel Q&A: What rules changed at midnight? Which travellers can avoid quarantine now?

Ireland took another step towards the EU 'traffic light' travel system last night. Our Travel Editor explains what happened, and what's happening next

An Air France aircraft is the last plane to take off from Berlin's Tegel 'Otto Lilienthal' Airport on November 8, 2020. Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

An Air France aircraft is the last plane to take off from Berlin's Tegel 'Otto Lilienthal' Airport on November 8, 2020. Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

As of midnight, travellers from 'orange' countries no longer have to restrict their movements on arrival into Ireland, as long as they present evidence of a negative PCR test result.

It's the latest in a series of steps Ireland is taking to align itself with the EU 'traffic light' system for international travel.

Here's what happened, and what's happening next.

