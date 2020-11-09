Travel Q&A: What rules changed at midnight? Which travellers can avoid quarantine now?

As of midnight, travellers from 'orange' countries no longer have to restrict their movements on arrival into Ireland, as long as they present evidence of a negative PCR test result.

It's the latest in a series of steps Ireland is taking to align itself with the EU 'traffic light' system for international travel.

Here's what happened, and what's happening next.

What's the status for arrivals from 'orange' countries?

Since midnight, travellers arriving into Ireland from 'orange' regions do not need to restrict their movements for 14 days if they show a negative result from a PCR test taken up to three days before arrival.

Previously, all such passengers had to restrict their movements for 14 days.

This won't make a material difference to travel now, as almost all European regions are rated 'red' due to a surge of Covid-19 (as of today, just Norway, Finland, parts of Greece and the Azores are classified as 'orange'), but it is a significant step towards a new, testing-based system for travel.

What about travel from green countries?

Those arriving from green regions can enter the State without restricting their movements, though they do have to fill in Passenger Locator Forms and abide by Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Currently, Greenland is the only country rated 'green' - a bar that requires a 14-day incidence of fewer than 25 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people, and positive test results of less than 4pc.

And what about red countries?

For now, those passengers arriving into Ireland from 'red' regions must continue to restrict their movements for 14 days.

However, the Government says that "as soon as practicable" this requirement can be waived - if they get a negative result from an approved Covid-19 test five days after arrival.

So, can we travel to orange regions now?

Not unless your trip is essential.

Under Level 5 lockdown, Irish residents are advised against non-essential international travel and are being asked to restrict movement to within 5km of their homes.

Bear in mind that Ireland is rated 'red' too, so any travellers may face testing requirements or quarantines at their destination too.

Remind me how the 'traffic light' system works?

It rates regions as 'red', 'orange', 'green' or 'grey' based on weekly Covid incidence maps compiled by the European Centre of Disease Control.

Travel between regions rated as 'green' is unrestricted, with member states deciding their own restrictions (such as quarantines or testing) for arrivals from 'red', 'orange' and 'grey' countries.

Ireland agreed to sign up to the system on October 13, and has been implementing it on a step-by-step basis since. You can see the latest Covid-19 travel policies on gov.ie and the DFA's travel advice page.

What does 'grey' mean?

Regions are rated as 'grey' if there is insufficient information or if the testing rate is lower than 300 cases per 100,000.

Do colour codings apply to countries, or regions?

In another significant change, Ireland’s categorisation of 'green', 'orange' and 'red' now refers to EU regions, rather than individual countries.

That's significant for future holidaymakers, because it means the Canary Islands or Greek Islands, for example, will be given their own colour coding - as opposed to being lumped in with 'Spain' or 'Greece'.

What about travel to places outside the EU?

The Department of Foreign Affairs' general advice for any other overseas travel remains ‘avoid non-essential travel’, or in some cases, ‘do not travel’. This is unlikely to change in the short term.

However, after hearing from the aviation industry last week, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks wrote to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan calling for "an immediate traffic light system" for countries outside EU, such as Australia, Canada and the USA, "in order to provide clarity to the diaspora regarding travel home for Christmas".

The EU council has also said that member states should "gradually lift" restrictions for residents of a small number of "third" countries, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore.

Ah, Christmas. Any chance of flights home?

It's too early to say.

Despite paring back winter schedules and bases, Aer Lingus and Ryanair have kept more flights available over the holiday season and could add capacity if there is sufficient demand.

However, Dr Tony Holohan of NPHET has said that it's too early to call, and the risk of non-essential travel outside Ireland "is simply too high".

Anyone thinking about flying home for Christmas will be considering whether they will have to quarantine on arrival, what level of lockdown is likely to be in place, and whether they would need to isolate after leaving Ireland, too.

Are there exemptions for essential travel?

Yes. Travellers on certain essential functions do not have to restrict their movements on arrival into or return to Ireland.

Further to the EU Council Recommendation, this includes "essential workers, journeys for imperative business or family reasons (for example, attending a funeral) and essential medical reasons", according to the Taoiseach's press office.

It also applies to journalists, aid workers, diplomats, transport workers or drivers, aviation crews, passengers in transit, military and police, among other cases.

So what happens next?

Testing for inbound and outbound travellers is the next piece of the puzzle.

This week, we may finally get some movement. A cross-Departmental technical working group will report to Government tomorrow (November 10) with a plan for international arrivals - taking testing options, standard and operational factors into account. Such a system could be in place by December.

In the absence of a vaccine, airports and airlines around the world have been running testing trials, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) says thousands of tests could be carried out daily, and Cork and Shannon airports this week plan to introduce private drive-thru Covid testing centres at €149 a pop.

This isn't a simple flick of a switch, however - Government is balancing efforts to save travel and aviation while effectively controlling the disease and not interfering with HSE testing capacity.

What restrictions do other countries have in place?

Travel between 'green' regions is without restriction, but countries have different testing and quarantine restrictions for 'orange' and 'red' countries. You can see these on the EU's Reopen-EU website.

