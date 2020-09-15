Travel Q&A: What now for Ireland's green list? How will the new 'traffic light' system work?

Finally, there is certainty on travel.

Well kind of. In a way. Or at least, a little less uncertainty.

An Taoiseach today confirmed that Ireland plans to opt into the European Commission's proposed 'traffic light' for safer travel, sometime around the middle of October.

Ireland will "broadly support" the proposal, which uses a red, orange and green colour-coding system and which Micheál Martin says has "credibility in public health terms that has been absent on a pan-European basis".

The much-criticised 'green list' will be updated as an interim measure, based on similar criteria.

Here's what we know so far.

When will the 'green list' be updated?

As an interim measure, Ireland's 'green list' will be updated by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on a weekly basis on Thursdays, with changes taking effect the following Monday.

Based on the EC's proposed 'traffic light' system, it will include countries with a 14-day cumulative rate of 25 cases of Covid-19 or less per 100,000, as mapped European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Travellers visiting these countries will be advised to exercise 'normal precautions', and will not have to restrict their movements on return.

What countries will be included?

The Department of Foreign Affairs travel advisory of "Normal Precautions" will next apply to the following European locations:

Latvia (4.2)

Cyprus (5.3)

Finland (9.8)

Lithuania (17.2)

Poland (18.8)

Germany (21.9)

Estonia (24.4)

Bulgaria (25.6)

Norway (28.4)

Sweden (22.2)

Greenland (n/a)

Greece (28.9), Hungary (71.8), Italy (32.4) and Slovakia (30.5) will shortly be removed. Advice to avoid 'non-essential travel' will continue for countries not on the DFA's list.

When will the 'traffic light' system begin?

Most likely sometime in mid-October. The European Commission's 'traffic light' system is a proposal, and An Taoiseach said he expects it to be finalised "around October 13", at a General Affairs Council meeting.

So can we book holidays after October 13?

Steady on. As we've seen, a week is a lifetime in a pandemic. Incidences could change wildly in the next month (not least in Ireland), meaning countries that are theoretically 'green' now may not be by mid-October.

This is one of the fundamental problems facing travel and tourism - how can people plan travel, or make future bookings, when caseloads continue to yo-yo all over the world?

What do red, amber and green signal?

The EC's 'traffic light' proposal aims to cut through the mess of individual member state restrictions, providing a joined-up approach that everyone can understand.

This would be based on a weekly, colour-coded incidence map updated by the ECDC, based on the number of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period, as well as the percentage of positive results.

Red: Over 50 cases per 100,000

Over 50 cases per 100,000 Orange: Fewer than 50 per 100,000

Fewer than 50 per 100,000 Green: Fewer than 25 per 100,000

As we publish, Ireland's 14-day rolling average is currently 48.5 cases per 100,000.

Will restrictions be based on whole countries, or regions?

That remains to be seen. It could make sense to rate the Canary Islands and Balearics separately to 'Spain', for example, and England has moved towards listing islands individually.

But for now, we simply don't know.

What about travel outside the EU?

For now, the Government is advising against all non-essential travel (including on cruise ships) to all countries except those on the 'green list', to which it advises 'normal precautions'.

What's the travel industry reaction?

“These measures, although an improvement, will do little to benefit Ireland’s tourism industry,” says Eoghan O'Mara Walsh of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC).

ITIC is calling for more clarity, for Government to open the airways as a priority, and for the adoption of a comprehensive travel testing regime (there was no mention of that today, despite it being discussed last week).

Ryanair condemned today's announcement as "more delay and indecision".

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) expressed its disappointment, stating that nothing has changed for the Irish travel sector.

“We were disappointed to hear that there will be no further updates until October 13," said its CEO, Pat Dawson.

"We believe that the Government are simply postponing outcomes, and putting the Irish travel industry on the long finger, which will lead to another month filled with stress and uncertainty for our member travel agents."

Rob Rankin, President of The Incoming Tour Operators Association (ITOA), added:

"Further detail on how and when the system will be implemented in Ireland needs to be published immediately to give assurance to tourism businesses and international visitors that Ireland is open for business in 2021.

"Another year without international tourism will result in an over €5 billion loss to the economy in addition to the loss of thousands of rural jobs.”

What's the takeaway?

Travel thrives on certainty - be it sun holidays or inbound tourists.

Instead, we've had chaos for months. That's due to the pandemic, of course, but also to the spaghetti of rules and restrictions issuing from individual countries, and the speed at which they change.

The EC's 'traffic-light' system aims to bring confusion to a heel, co-ordinating decisions and giving free travel and the business of tourism (which provides one in ten jobs across the continent) a fresh start.

For Irish holidaymakers and tourism businesses, today's announcement at least provides a sense of direction - away from the confusing 'green list' and towards that common system.

However, the 'Plan for Living with Covid-19' is frustratingly light on travel detail, does not mention testing or quarantines, and it remains to be seen whether Ireland reliably updates its travel advice (something it has failed to do with the 'green list' since August 4), as well as whether public health experts and TDs continue to send mixed messages - on the one hand green-lighting limited travel; on the other advising against all non-essential trips.

In addition to this, the fact that caseloads change so quickly means it will still be difficult for people to plan for holidays or overseas travel, even under the 'traffic light' system.

Clarity will be a while coming yet. But a common 'traffic-light' system is at least a start.

