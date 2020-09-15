| 22°C Dublin

Travel Q&A: What now for Ireland's green list? How will the new 'traffic light' system work?

The problematic 'green list' will finally get an update, before Ireland opts into a new European 'traffic light' system for travel next month. So what does it all mean?

Photo: Gerry Mooney
Travel: Passengers at the Ryanair check-in at Terminal 1 in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Travel: Passengers at the Ryanair check-in at Terminal 1 in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Travel: Passengers at the Ryanair check-in at Terminal 1 in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Colin Keegan

/

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Finally, there is certainty on travel.

Well kind of. In a way. Or at least, a little less uncertainty.

An Taoiseach today confirmed that Ireland plans to opt into the European Commission's proposed 'traffic light' for safer travel, sometime around the middle of October.

