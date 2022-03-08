Travel Q&A: Has Ireland dropped all travel restrictions? What are the latest rules for holidays in Spain, Portugal and Italy?

IRELAND has dropped all of its Covid-19-related travel restrictions, with arriving passengers no longer required to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test result.

The new rules apply whether people arriving are vaccinated or not.

Effective since March 6, it’s a stunning change that, like the scrapping of most domestic restrictions in late January, took many by surprise.

It follows broad international moves towards looser travel rules – Iceland and Switzerland have also scrapped restrictions, and Greece will axe its personal locator form from March 15, ahead of the Easter holidays, for example.

Holidaymakers should be aware, however, that restrictions vary between destinations. Proof of vaccination, recovery or negative test results are still needed to enter many countries.

Here are some of the latest updates.

What's changed with Ireland’s travel restrictions?

Since Sunday, March 6, travellers arriving in Ireland are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test result.

“There are no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travellers to Ireland,” according to the updated advice on the government website.

Arriving passengers do not need to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Why is this happening?

"These were the last remaining Covid regs,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted at the weekend. “Another step forward in our Covid efforts."

One reason cited for the removal was to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter Ireland. However, the step will also remove barriers to tourism.

“The current epidemiological situation in Ireland continues to be broadly positive,” the Department of Health said, though some will be concerned at the pace of change given that Covid-19 remains so widespread and transmissible.

So can I delete my Covid Cert?

Steady on. Ireland has joined Iceland and Switzerland in removing Covid-related travel restrictions, but most countries still have border health rules in place.

Almost all EU states continue to require proof of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid (within 180 days), or a negative test result.

Others, like the US and Australia, require additional pre-departure testing.

Though holidaymakers are experiencing fewer restrictions on the ground (France plans to ease its health pass rules for eating and drinking indoors from March 14, for example), countries like Italy still require vaccine passes to avail of indoor services, and rules can vary for children.

As a rule of thumb, before travel, check the latest restrictions for your specific EU destination on reopen.europa.eu or dfa.ie/travel.

Do I need to be boosted to travel?

For travel purposes, completed primary vaccination schedules only remain valid on EU Covid Certs for 270 days.

That means 270 days from the second dose of a two-shot regime like Pfizer, AstroZeneca or Moderna, for instance, or a single dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

As an example, if you had your final primary dose on July 1 of 2021, its validity for intra-EU travel purposes expires on March 28, 2022.

If your Covid Cert records a booster dose, however, you are not currently subject to any time limit.

Remember that, if you are not boosted, or indeed unvaccinated, you can still travel. For most countries, you will have to show either proof of recovery from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days, or a recent negative test result.

What are the travel restrictions in Spain?

All travellers from countries and areas considered at risk (including Ireland) must show proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test result.

Travellers also have to fill in Spain’s Health Control Form before the flight departure. This provides you with a QR code you need to present on arrival.

Children younger than 12 are exempt from submitting proof of vaccination, recovery or testing, but not the Health Control Form.

Spain also requires face masks to be worn on public transport, in indoor spaces and, depending on the region you visit, Covid Certs may be required for bars, restaurants and clubs.

What are the travel restrictions for Portugal?

All travellers over 12 can enter Portugal without restrictions if their Covid Cert shows proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result.

They must also fill in a Passenger Locator Card.

The use of face masks is mandatory in all closed spaces, but you no longer need to show Covid Certs to access hotels, restaurants, events, bars, clubs and other public places.

Read more on VisitPortugal.com.

What are the travel restrictions for Italy?

Travellers over the age of six must show proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test result. They must also fill in the EU Digital Passenger Locator Form.

These rules are valid under a state of emergency that remains in place until March 31. You can find updated information on the official tourism website.

A 'Super Green Pass', which is based on proof of full vaccination or recovery, is also needed to access restaurants, hotels, ski facilities and even use public transport in Italy.

Travellers should note that Covid Certs based on vaccination or recovery are only valid as 'Super Green Passes' for six months (i.e. not 270 days). After that, you need to be boosted, or pay extra for tests.

How long will Covid Certs be needed for travel?

Over one billion EU Covid Certs have been issued to date, according to the European Commission.

The idea behind the Certs is that they allow travel based on an individual’s immunity or testing status rather than their country of departure.

The regulation on the certs is set to expire on July 1, 2022, but there is provision to review and possibly extend, depending on the epidemiological situation.

As we have seen with Ireland, however, individual countries may drop their travel restrictions before that.

What about travel to the USA from Ireland?

Several regions and cities within the US have started to lift pandemic restrictions – New York City has removed its vaccine mandate for bars and restaurants, for example.

However, travellers still need to show proof of vaccination and a negative test result before boarding an airplane to the US. The test must be taken no more than one day before travel.

You can also show proof of recovery from Covid-19 within 90 days of the flight’s departure, along with a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.

Check updates on the the US embassy in Ireland here.

What else do I need to remember?

Before any travel, check that your family’s passports are in date. You may not have taken an overseas holiday since 2019, and children’s passports expire after five years.

The Passport Service website is here.

It's also worth making sure there is flexibility in your airline or travel agent booking.

Covid remains in high circulation, so take care to insure yourself, check the latest virus situation on the ground in your destination, and think through what may happen if you need to cancel or postpone a trip.