Travel Q&A: Airlines warn passengers from Britain they ‘may be prosecuted on arrival’ without negative test result

The travel ban from Britain and South Africa will be lifted this week, but replaced by a new testing requirement. Our travel editor explains the new rules.

Pre-departure rapid Covid-19 testing facility which has been launched at Heathrow. Photo: LHR Airports Limited/PA Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

RYANAIR and Aer Lingus will tell passengers flying from Britain to Ireland that failure to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours “may result in prosecution on arrival”.

The move comes as around 25pc of Ireland's total Covid-19 caseload has now been recorded in the first six days of January, according to HSE figures.

The surge is being met with a raft of new lockdown restrictions set to remain in place throughout January.

