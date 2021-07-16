| 21.9°C Dublin

Travel in the EU: what you need to know as Covid rules are eased

The opening up of the continent for non-essential trips comes amid mounting concern about the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Will holidaymakers take the risk? Kim Bielenberg reports

Authorities in Spain are using drones to monitor and restrict the number of people on its beaches Expand
Spectators watch as the Patrouille de France fly past Pyramide du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Wednesday Expand
Two women visit the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece last month Expand
Passengers riding on a tram in Lisbon Expand
A billboard in Nottingham, England as the country gets ready to ease restrictions on mask wearing from Monday. Expand
Click&amp;Go chief executive Paul Hackett. Photo by Owen Breslin Expand

Kim Bielenberg

For those who work in the travel industry, it is the great reopening. From next Monday, thousands of holidaymakers and those wanting to go abroad to see family will be free to go if they meet certain conditions.

The rapid distribution of the EU Digital Covid Certificate may bring hope to those longing for a quick escape, but trips to the continent and Britain will still come tinged with apprehension about the risks of infection, the possibility of delays and bureaucratic hassle.

The opening up of Europe to non-essential travel comes at a time when the Delta variant of the virus is spreading rapidly across the continent, particularly among young people.

