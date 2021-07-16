Travel in the EU: what you need to know as Covid rules are eased

For those who work in the travel industry, it is the great reopening. From next Monday, thousands of holidaymakers and those wanting to go abroad to see family will be free to go if they meet certain conditions.

The rapid distribution of the EU Digital Covid Certificate may bring hope to those longing for a quick escape, but trips to the continent and Britain will still come tinged with apprehension about the risks of infection, the possibility of delays and bureaucratic hassle.

The opening up of Europe to non-essential travel comes at a time when the Delta variant of the virus is spreading rapidly across the continent, particularly among young people.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported this week that foreign travel is the source of 8.4pc of Covid cases in Ireland. Spain tops the table as the source of travel-related infections, with 385 in the past fortnight, followed by Britain with 161 and Portugal with 131. Surprisingly, 33 travel-related cases were linked with Qatar.

In response to an increase in cases, some countries — including Spain, Portugal and France — have imposed some restrictions in certain regions or at a national level.

Having reopened nightclubs, the Dutch government has been forced to close them again following a surge in cases. Bars in the Netherlands have been ordered to shut at midnight.

It was hoped that the new EU certificate would facilitate easier travel across the bloc, but Malta announced this week that it will only admit those who have been fully vaccinated.

That underlines how regulations can change suddenly. Those hoping to travel abroad should check the rules regularly. The same goes for cancellation policies and the conditions of their travel insurance.

Although the Digital Certificate is recognised across the EU, rules differ between countries. While travel will be relatively straightforward for people who have been fully vaccinated and carry the certificate, it is still awkward for those who have not yet had their jabs.

EU countries are likely to require them to have a negative test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19, before they travel. The unvaccinated will have to have a PCR test before they return to Ireland.

The initial stipulation by the Government that children aged seven and upwards would have to be tested coming home put a dampener on the prospect of family holidays abroad.

This was changed to 12 and upwards on Tuesday, but many families had probably already made plans to stay at home rather than going through the hassle and expense of testing children.

Travel agents report that holidaymakers have not rushed to book last-minute deals for next week as the restrictions are eased, but say there is more interest in bookings for September and October.

Paul Hackett, chief executive of Click & Go, tells Review: “Confidence has been so damaged that until Irish people see for themselves that this is happening, they won’t believe it.”

Click&Go chief executive Paul Hackett. Photo by Owen Breslin

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Click&Go chief executive Paul Hackett. Photo by Owen Breslin

Those who work in the industry hope that the reopening of non-essential travel will break the taboo around foreign holidays. Earlier in the year, during a surge in cases, travellers who flew away to the sun were treated like social pariahs.

Clare Dunne, managing director of the Travel Broker, says: “Hopefully it will change the mindset. Until now, it hasn’t even been OK to talk about holidays. Saying it out loud was not the thing to do.”

Suzanne O’Leary of O’Leary Travel says the number of inquiries has been well up in recent days, but some of the early travellers are unlikely to book through travel agents.

“There is a pent-up appetite for travel,” she says. “At the start it is likely to be people who don’t feel Covid is a risk. They are the sort of people who travel with a backpack and only book the first night.”

Many travellers are likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach and watch how their friends get on with foreign holidays before they take the plunge. Travel agents report that the fast spread of the Delta variant, particularly in Spain, remains a concern.

Pat Dawson, chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents Association, says travellers who go on holiday in the coming weeks are likely to find bargains.

“There is plenty of capacity and good value,” he says, “and finding good hotels and apartments will not be an issue.”

SPAIN

With its economy dependent on tourism, Spain has tended to impose few restrictions on those visiting the country. Bars and restaurants have been open since earlier in the year, and nightclubs reopened a month ago.

There are plenty of hotel and apartment spaces, according to travel agents selling packages.

In recent weeks, the virus has been spreading rapidly, however. The number of cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days has climbed to 377.

Authorities have tightened restrictions in some tourist hotspots and introduced some curbs to nightlife in response to the soaring number of infections driven by the Delta variant.

Night curfews are to be reimposed in more than 30 towns in the Mediterranean region of Valencia, including in the city itself and coastal destination of Benicassim. Social gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned.

Catalonia, the region that includes Barcelona and Costa Brava, has closed its nightlife sector and plans to limit social gatherings to 10 people.

Regional authorities in the Canary Islands are seeking to introduce night curfews on Tenerife. In most of these regional curfews, the rules simply mean that bars have to close earlier.

According to the Spanish government, case rates on the Balearic Islands, which include Majorca and Ibiza, have more than tripled in the past two weeks — with the 14-day case rate going from 114 to 358.

The newspaper El Pais reported that the situation is particularly serious among young people, where the incidence exceeds 1,000 cases per 100,000 among adolescents and the 20-29 age group.

Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area in recent days, obliging returning travellers to take a test to avoid quarantine.

Irish holders of the EU Digital Covid Certificate can travel to Spain without further tests or quarantine provided the document contains one of the following: a certificate of vaccination, a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 or negative Covid-19 test result. Both PCR and antigenic tests are accepted, but they must be from 48 hours before arrival.

Children under 12 are exempt from the test or quarantine requirements.

FRANCE

Like Ireland, France has adopted the idea of a vaccine pass. These will not only be required for indoor drinking and dining, but also a whole range of other activities.

Passes that show vaccination, immunity or recent negative Covid-19 tests are to be required for access to trains, long-distance buses, shopping centres, restaurants, bars, cafés and gyms. The measures take effect in two phases, starting next week.

Bars and restaurants have remained open for some time, but will now require the passes. Details were still being worked out this week, but it is expected that visitors with the EU Digital Certificate will be able to use the document to access facilities.

Spectators watch as the Patrouille de France fly past Pyramide du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Wednesday

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spectators watch as the Patrouille de France fly past Pyramide du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Wednesday

Cases in France remain relatively low at 63 per 100,000 people over the past fortnight, up from 39 the previous week.

There has been an average of 23 deaths a day, a decrease of 27pc over the past fortnight.

Nevertheless, President Emmanuel Macron has adopted a more draconian approach to vaccines than other European nations, because there has been considerable resistance in France.

Healthcare workers who fail to be vaccinated by September 15 face suspension without pay.

The strict measures announced this week have resulted in a surge of vaccinations. Many of the new applicants were young people eager to save their holidays.

Holders of EU Digital Covid Certificate are allowed to enter France without tests or quarantine provided they have been fully vaccinated or with a first dose of a vaccine if they have recovered from a previous Covid infection. Unlike in other countries, visitors to France who have had the single-dose Janssen vaccine have to wait four weeks before they can travel. Other countries stipulate two weeks.

If they have not been vaccinated, visitors must have a PCR or antigen test.

Children under 11 are exempt from the testing or quarantine requirements.

GREECE

The country will require customers at indoor restaurants, bars and cafés to prove they have been vaccinated against Covid, the government said on Tuesday.

Unvaccinated people will be banned from bars, cinemas and theatres after authorities blamed soaring infections on the number refusing to have the vaccine. The restrictions will apply nationwide, including on the Greek islands, which are popular with Irish tourists.

“After a year and a half, no one can claim ignorance about the coronavirus any more,” prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an emotional televised address. “The country will not shut down again due to the attitude adopted by certain people... It’s not Greece that’s a danger, but unvaccinated Greeks.”

Two women visit the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece last month

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Two women visit the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece last month

By the middle of this week, the number of cases was running at about 3,000 per day. The number of cases per 100,000 is 167, up from 71 in the previous week.

Fully vaccinated tourists with the EU Digital Covid Certificate can enter the country without test or quarantine requirements. They can also visit with the version of the certificate that shows a recent PCR or antigen test.

Children under 12 are exempt from the tests or quarantine.

PORTUGAL

Scrambling with a worrying Covid-19 surge, Portugal imposed stricter rules in recent days, requiring holidaymakers to show a negative test, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery if they want to stay in hotels.

The country’s daily case numbers have been rising steadily in recent weeks, returning to levels last seen in February when the country was under a strict lockdown to tackle what then was the world’s worst coronavirus surge.

The number of cases per 100,000 has been 333 over the past fortnight, up from 240 last week.

Nearly 90pc of cases are of the more infectious Delta variant.

Passengers riding on a tram in Lisbon

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Passengers riding on a tram in Lisbon

Negative tests, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will also be required to eat indoors at restaurants in 60 high-risk municipalities, including Lisbon and the city of Porto, on Friday evenings and at the weekend.

Holidaymakers and restaurant customers must use the EU Digital Covid Certificate. Rapid antigen and PCR tests will also be valid, according to the tourism authorities. Fast tests can be provided by hotels at check-in.

The new rules also apply to other holiday accommodation such as Airbnbs. Children under 12 are exempt from test and vaccine requirements.

A night-time curfew, already in place in 45 municipalities, was recently extended to 15 more, including Faro, the main city in the popular southern Algarve.

UK

For Irish residents, travelling to Britain has been straightforward during the pandemic, with no requirement for tests, quarantine and vaccinations. Until now, however, it has been complicated coming back, with tests and quarantine required, even for those who are vaccinated.

Travel to Ireland from Britain should be much simpler from July 19 as people who have been fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine at home.

At time of writing on Thursday, the Government had indicated that on the same day as non-essential travel is opened up to Irish travellers in the EU on July 19, rules will also be relaxed on trips to and from Britain.

The relaxation of travel restrictions will coincide with England’s “freedom day”, when many remaining Covid-19 rules will be scrapped.

A billboard in Nottingham, England as the country gets ready to ease restrictions on mask wearing from Monday.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A billboard in Nottingham, England as the country gets ready to ease restrictions on mask wearing from Monday.

Pubs and restaurants across the UK are already open indoors, and in England the last remaining businesses that are closed, including nightclubs, will be able to reopen their doors.

In the past fortnight, the number of cases has surged to 571 per 100,000 people.

An average of 34,613 cases a day were reported in the UK in the last week, with a daily average of 33 deaths.

Although health minister Sajid Javid has warned that the number of cases could hit 100,000 a day, the government hopes that a successful vaccination programme will limit the number of deaths.

One of the most controversial features of the reopening plan is the easing of restrictions on wearing of masks, which will no longer be mandatory in England.

The government seems to have left it up to businesses and transport operators to decide whether they impose requirements such as mask-wearing and vaccination passes.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced this week that masks would still be required on London Underground trains, and there was some confusion this week about whether shops will require mask-wearing.

In Scotland, rules are likely to be different and first minister Nicola Sturgeon indicated that masks would remain mandatory “for some time to come”.

