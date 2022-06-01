Travel chaos: Britain says companies ‘seriously oversold flights and holidays’

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after a spate of airline cancellations caused widespread disruption for holidaymakers.

"We need to make sure there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed over the last few days. Despite government warnings, operators seriously oversold flights and holidays relative to their capacity to deliver," Shapps said.

"This must not happen again and all efforts should be directed at there being no repeat of this over the summer."

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in demand, with British airports facing a particularly difficult week as a school half-term holiday combines with a long Jubilee public holiday weekend.

It comes as TUI said it would cancel nearly 400 flights between Manchester airport and a range of holiday destinations this month, and easyJet pre-emptively axed over 200 flights this weekend.

After queues caused over 1,000 people to miss flights at Dublin Airport last weekend, the DAA is expected to present a plan today for improving its operations over the coming weeks.

However, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said the DAA cannot guarantee there won’t be a repeat of the scenes.

The UK Independent reports that British Airways has cancelled 114 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow, on Wednesday.

BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice.

Airlines had hoped for a bumper summer for passengers after two years of Covid-19 travel restrictions, but they have struggled to recruit staff after the pandemic, and complain that it is taking longer to recruit new employees and vet them for security clearance.

In the UK, lengthy queues have been reported at Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Stansted, while KLM this weekend temporarily halted ticket sales on Amsterdam flights due to overcrowding and staff shortages at Schiphol.

Airports faced similar queues over the Easter holidays, and Shapps said that while some steps had been taken, there had not been the progress that is needed.

"Government has done its part. It is now on airports, airlines and ground handlers to make sure everyone’s well deserved holidays can go ahead free from the major disruption we've seen in recent days."

Airlines UK, the industry body representing UK-registered carriers, told PA a statement that the UK’s aviation sector had only had “a matter of weeks” to recover after being “grounded for almost two years”.

It added: “Despite this, and without the ability to know when restrictions would be completely removed or predict how much flying would be possible over the summer, the vast majority of the many tens of thousands of UK-departing flights a week will be operating as scheduled.”

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile