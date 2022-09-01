Tourism rebounding strongly in Spain and Portugal, summer data shows

Tourism has rebounded strongly this summer on the Iberian peninsula - one of the most popular overseas destinations for Irish holidaymakers.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal slightly surpassed pre-pandemic levels in July for the first time since the end of most Covid-19 restrictions, data from its National Statistics Institute (INE) shows.

More than 1.8 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels during the month, up from around 600,000 a year ago, when the country still had some restrictions in place, and slightly above 1.78 million in July of 2019, which was a record year for tourism.

Meanwhile, more than twice as many tourists visited Spain in July than in the same month last year - a number only slightly below pre-pandemic levels, its National Statistics Institute data shows.

The 9.1 million visitors in July spent close to €12 billion, more than twice as much as in 2021.

Tourism earnings are a significant component of Spain's gross domestic product - before Covid put a halt to international travel in 2020, it received a record number of foreign tourists in 2019, with 9.9 million visiting in July of that year.

Portugal's tourism sector accounted for almost 15pc of gross domestic product before the pandemic. Despite July's strong showing, the cumulative number of foreign visitors in the first seven months of this year, at 8.1 million, remains about a million short of the same period in 2019.

Visitors from Spain accounted for the largest share of Portugal's total arrivals in July with 285,900, followed by Britain and the United States, which has recently grown as a source of tourism.

Travel to the area has been recovering not least thanks to Portugal's location on Europe's southwest tip far from the war ravaging Ukraine, and people's general perception of it as a safe place.

Despite the ongoing challenges of staffing shortages and rampant inflation, Spain's government expects tourist arrivals to reach 90pc of pre-pandemic volumes during this year's summer season.

Meanwhile, French Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire told a news conference this week that preliminary data showed the summer of 2022 had been "exceptional".

In 2019 France was the most visited country in the world, attracting nearly 90 million foreign tourists.

When asked if France was still targeting 100 million foreign tourists a year, Gregoire said: "It may not be impossible to reach that number, (but) this is a target we can have."

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile