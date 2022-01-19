Top 10 travel trends for 2022 – from ‘roamies’ and trip-stacking to the return of sleeper trains

Travel is besotted with buzzwords – with glamping, minimoons, flash-packing, bleisure (and of course, staycations) just a couple of the new terms we’ve been treated to in recent years.

But what might this year have in store? As the mood music picks up around travel, and travel agents report a “bounce” in bookings, here are ten possible trends that could influence our trips in 2022.

Travel agents widely expect people to spend more on holidays as we emerge from our latest restrictions. In fact, they’re already seeing it happen.

The reasons are obvious (think pandemic savings and pent-up demand) - but it’s not just about big, blow-out trips like safari breaks or Royal Caribbean’s 274-night ‘Ultimate World Cruise’, 70pc of which sold out in a single week.

It's also about treating ourselves in smaller ways – like upgrading from three- to four-star hotels, from seven- to 10-day trips, or booking event trips to Premier League matches or Grand Prix weekends.

"For many the whole pandemic meant spending intense periods at home, but on holidays you get the opportunity to branch out and feel a little bit freer,” says John Spollen of Cassidy Travel. “There’s a new-found appreciation for travel; a gratitude for being able to go somewhere.”

Splurgecations, anyone? Could this decade be the ‘roaring twenties’ after all?

2. Sleeper Trains

The Orient Express is preparing a ‘La Dolce Vita’ programme for 2023, offering six trains taking in several European itineraries. But what’s even more interesting is the growth of affordable travel on sleeper trains – with journeys from as little as €49 providing what some experts see as an echo of the early days of budget air travel.

Austria’s Nightjet is one example, with a new route from Paris to Salzburg and Vienna, and there are plans for a European Sleeper/Regiojet night train this summer from Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin, Dresden and Prague. The romance of rail travel, and a new interest in sustainability and slower travel, are likely to fuel the trend.

Sadly, Ireland’s only sleeper train – the luxury Belmond Grand Hibernian, which offered two-night itineraries from €3,160pp – was relocated during the pandemic.

3. Trip-stacking

Travel usually involves booking one trip at a time. A growing pandemic trend in the US has seen people booking two or even three trips over the same period – hedging their bets in case Covid scuppers their plans. One trip might be an expensive, favoured option (eg. a cruise or blowout package), the other a back-up that’s less likely to be cancelled. Clearly, this favours privileged customers with more money in the bank, and it can create rescheduling nightmares for their agents. But you can see why it’s happening.

4. Roamies

From motels to glamping, portmanteau words are part and parcel of travel, and a 2022 contender is ‘Roamies’. It's a phrase coined by G Adventures and Hostelworld, who have teamed up for a new range of trips that sees small groups of travellers touring while staying at “the world’s hottest hostels”. It’s aimed at (but not limited to) 18-35-year-olds, and examples include a five-day tour from Corfu to Athens (from €549pp, ex. flights) and of the Peruvian coast (€499, ex flights).

5. WFH

I think lots of 2022’s trends will be evolutions of changes we saw in 2020 and 2022 – not least because our return to travel has been so disrupted.

Exhibit A: “Work from Holiday" (WFH). Now the world has pulled off its grand experiment in remote working, expect to see “workation" packages aplenty this year, particularly outside of peak season.

Airbnb says 20pc of its bookings are now for a month or longer due to the “travel revolution”, we saw a digital nomad village in Madeira, and new visas for overseas workers in places like Barbados and Dubai.

Resorts are thinking this way too – in its latest newsletter, for example, Parknasilla pitched its three-bed woodland villas (pictured) as “perfect for remote working” this spring.

WFA is a particular focus for younger people. A G Adventures’ survey of 4,500 consumers in the UK found 24pc of respondents could “work from anywhere” – the number rose to 46pc for those aged 18-34.

6. Uitwaaien

No travel hotlist is complete without a Nordic or Northern European buzzword. We’ve had hygge, lagom and friluftsliv – now prepare to embrace the outdoors with the Dutch concept of uitwaaien (pron. out-vye-en).

It literally translates as ‘blow-out’ or ‘out blowing’, but means ‘walking in the wind’, particularly in winter, to reinvigorate yourself and clear the head. It’s winter, we love our walks, and there’s no shortage of wind in Ireland. Sorted!

Another trend we could use in travel? Sweden’s Friskvårdstimme - the right to take a break.

7. Walks of life

Speaking of walking, activity tour operators are reporting lots of interest in walking holidays this year. No surprise here, given the lockdown loops, reconnection with nature and general sense of safety outdoors we’ve all experienced throughout the pandemic, but booking a hiking trip overseas takes the whole thing up a gear.

Expect the Camino de Santiago to be popular, of course – 2022 is a Holy year, meaning you can enter the Cathedral by the “Holy Door” at the end of the route. But look to newer hero trails like Egypt’s 160km Red Sea Mountain Trail, or the Vélomaritime in France, a 1,500km cycle route making up part of the EuroVelo, too.

CaminoWays.com says our wanderlust has “reached boiling point”, while Tour operator TD Active is now offering “Homegrown Walking Holidays” in Ireland (with guided walks in places like the Burren or Dingle Peninsula).

8. The bow-wow factor

Lots of people got dogs during the pandemic, and now want to bring their new family members on holidays. Last year, we ran a Ruff guide to pet-friendly Ireland, and Hilton.com says “pet-friendly” was its third-most-used search filter in 2021. This year will see the industry up its game by responding with more offerings for pets, something that ties in nicely with the development of outdoor dining and drinking in Ireland. For more pet-friendly tips in the city, check bringfido.com and woofadvisor.com.

9. Going with what we know

For all the talk of splurges and blow-out breaks, travel agents tell me that enquiries about (and intention to travel) long-haul are lagging behind breaks closer to home.

There’s a lot to unpack here. As we return to travel, it stands to reason that people may start with places they are familiar with (Spain, Portugal and France, for example), and whose vaccination rates and safety efforts are reassuring.

Some long-haul destinations, like the US and Australia, can also require connecting flights and pre-departure testing – which can add a whole extra layer of worry and cost.

The fear “of getting stuck” is a pretty primal one, so destinations that offer free Covid insurance (the Canaries, for example) could reap the benefits, too.

10. Flexible friends

I tipped flexibility as a trend for 2021, and it came to pass – airlines, travel agents, hotels and other businesses have bent over backwards to offer “book with confidence” guarantees and late changes.

If Covid retreats, the era of free flight changes may quickly come to an end, but expect the broader comfort blanket to continue, as customers seek that extra reassurance to book trips.

Then there’s flexibility in terms of when you can travel – with people able to be nimble around dates and routes (more likely due to remote working arrangements) in a better position to score bargains.

Craig Moran, Head of Ireland with TUI, also says customers want more flexibility in terms of trip length – moving away from traditional seven- and 14-day packages to lengths like 10 or 11 nights.

If you are anxious about travel, of course, think about booking with a travel agent. Not only will your holiday enjoy extra protection, but you’ll have a human expert on the phone to help out, too.