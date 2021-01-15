Top 10 travel trends for 2021 - from binge breaks to holiday bubbles and 'vaxications'

The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines has given holidaymakers some hope of a break this year. But how is travel likely to take off, and what trends and tech will inform our future trips?

Any crystal ball-gazing carries a cruise ship-sized disclaimer, of course, but January is as good a time as any to give it a shot.

Here's a taste of what could be in store.

1. Bubble up

Who's in your bubble? Like 'bleisure' or 'glamping' in years gone by, expect to be sick of this word by the end of the year - but right now, it's everything.

Travel bubbles can be anything from small groups of family and friends renting villas together, to all-inclusive resorts, escorted group tours, intimate weddings, private transfers, retreats and even entire cruise ships.

As we emerge from lockdown, we'll naturally want to holiday safely with people we trust, and many 'bubbles' are likely to be reinforced with Covid testing before travel or check-in.

2. Testing times

Speaking of testing, after delaying policies for months, Ireland has suddenly dived in headfirst. From Saturday, anyone arriving into the country will be required to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours. After the weekend, England will do the same. The US will soon follow suit.

The moves come in response to scary winter surges of Covid-19, but also signals something many in travel have been flagging for months - vaccine roll-out is likely to be messy and uneven, and the quickest return will demand testing, distancing, enhanced cleaning and mask-wearing alongside it.

As the year progresses, expect to see more airlines, airports, tour operators and hotels offering testing (Dublin's Radisson Blu Royal Hotel plans to partner with VidaCare to have testing facilities on site for conference delegates, for example).

Prices of up to €199 for private PCR tests remains a problem, however. They must come down, or cheaper antigen tests must play a role.

3. Vaxications

The travel industry is praying for a 'vaxication' boom after Easter, when the first wave of vaccinated travellers could take off.

As vaccines roll out, however, a new debate is heating up: should proof-of-vaccination be a requirement for travel? Many think so, and digital health passports like CommonPass or IATA's Travel Pass are already in development.

But it's not as straightforward as it sounds. What about the rights of those who cannot, or choose not to be vaccinated?

Much will depend on whether vaccination has an impact on transmission of the virus. As private companies, airlines could require passengers to show a vaccination cert, but I don't know of a precedent for this, and would expect the issue to play out at borders - much as testing is doing now.

4. Touchless tech

This goes way beyond ditching cash for contactless payments and mobile wallets. Take Hilton's 'Digital Key', for example. The app was launched in 2015, but an accelerated rolled during the pandemic now sees it at over 5,000 hotels, allowing Hilton Honors members to check in, choose their rooms and unlock doors using their phones.

Humanoid robots remain a ways off, but many of us have become more comfortable with digital-first behaviour in lockdown - shopping online, banking or joining Zoom calls, for example. They may now feel freer with mobile tech like this and other services such as Hilton's Connected Rooms, where lights, temperature and TV in rooms can be controlled via mobile devices (that means less touch points, too).

Many other chains, like Virgin and Citizen M, have similar plays - as do tour operators. TUI, for example, is ramping up its tour and activity offerings for post-pandemic holidays, and it sees a growing demand for digital service via its apps and websites, according to TUI Musement CEO David Schelp.

"Our digital service has been expanded in a targeted manner and is now one of the main drivers of customer satisfaction, with the personal, digital service via chat being a customer favourite," he says.

5. The outsiders

People all over the world have reconnected with nature, and feel safer away from crowds, so it seems a no-brainer that walking, cycling, adventure travel and wilderness experiences will be key as we take those first, tentative steps back towards travel.

Destinations with exciting or well-developed national parks, waymarked trails and adventure infrastructure will be at an advantage as we re-engage, I think - and thankfully Ireland is investing in a new generation of greenways.

But this goes beyond traditional outdoorsy activities. 'Holidays without the hordes' could range from outdoor dining to remote accommodation, from cities adding micro green spaces to hotels bringing more greenery indoors (or better use of outdoor areas). Lough Erne Resort, for example, is using its lockdown 'hibernation' to develop the 600-acre estate, teaming up with local company, Blue Green Yonder, to add a themed woodland trail and activities like lakeside yoga, water biking and SUP.

It hopes to attach all ages, including families "who are considering swapping their traditional summer continental holiday for a prolonged staycation", sats general manager Joanne Walsh.

A world of new opportunities awaits rural or off-radar locations, too.

6. Binge breaks

Escaping the crowds will be a theme of travel in 2021, but ironically, so may the opposite. I have no research for this, just gut instinct. After a year without old-school, real-life, communal, people-driven experiences, I can't wait to twist the release valve. Of course, we'll need to be safe. But just imagine the pure joy of a sweaty, hands-in-the-air gig, or a stonking summer music festival, or a match, or the thumping tunes and all-hours energy of a nightclub. When this burst comes, there could be a wild bounce for culture and tourism.

7. Our flexible friends

Millions of people all over the world struggled last year with refunds, vouchers and holiday changes. This year, 'book-with-confidence' guarantees will be front and centre. Travel agents are already offering enhanced flexibility, penalty-free cancellations or rescheduling promises.

Elsewhere, Aer Lingus just this week expanded its flexible booking policy on all fare types, free of charge, to September 30 (a difference between fares may apply). 85pc of TUI's tours and experiences can be cancelled for free up to 24 hours before they start.

With cancellations and 2020's chaos fresh in mind, I'd also expect to see a marked preference for direct flights this year, and a strong interest in the protection and advice of licensed travel experts.

8. Snap holidays

One constant in the chaos of 2020 was the trend towards late bookings. Unable to plan ahead, holidaymakers got used to acting quickly when restrictions eased. Like those monitoring eBay to pounce on deals, if you can respond fast to changing travel restrictions, you could have the pick of holiday deals. Newsletters and Facebook pages are where most deals appear first.

As the year goes on, I think you can also expect a shake-up of the traditional seasons. Covid-permitting, summer will of course be busy. But vaccination progress, pent-up demand and money saved in lockdown could also result in unseasonal travel splurges at typically quiet times like October and November, and in January and February of 2022, too.

"With an eagerness for more meaningful, quality time with our loved ones, it is very likely that the 2021 festive period will extend into the first three months of 2022, says Ruairi O'Connor, GM at Cork's River Lee Hotel.

"We expect December this year to be more akin to traditional years, but with more multi-generational family groups, couples and friends choosing to travel within Ireland beyond New Year's, which is normally a quieter time for leisure stays. We welcome this with open arms, as we prepare to open up for leisure guests once again, hopefully for the last time."

9. WFH

Could 2021 see 'Working from Home' (WFH) evolve into 'Working from Holiday'? Our mass exodus from offices was a forced experiment, but its results are likely to play out in new world of 'blended' home/office work as the pandemic recedes.

Modern tech allows us to work from anywhere, and destinations like Barbados, Dubai, Iceland, Croatia and Portugal's Algarve are just a few of those already encouraging long-term stays, 'workations' and digital nomad visas.

It will be fascinating to watch this space develop. On one hand, the rise of 'blended' time could revolutionise our mix of home, work, social and travel lives. But it could destroy work/life balance too.

10. Alternative Irish bucket lists

With vaccinations likely to continue over summer, and beyond, I don't see a mass return to overseas holidays this year (some 400,000 holidays have already been postponed to 2021, we have no idea when consumer confidence will return, and airline schedules remain a moveable feast).

I fully expect 2021 to be another year of the staycation - although, hopefully without the rolling lockdowns this time. That means crowds in coastal hotspots and popular resorts at peak times, and people who ran into high prices and full houses last year may already be putting together alternative Irish bucket lists for a year of domestic adventure to beat the crowds.

