Titanic Belfast reports busiest summer ever with 7.5m visitors to date

Staff at Titanic Belfast are pictured celebrating as the world-leading visitor attraction announces its busiest summer since it opened in 2012. Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye

Titanic Belfast has reported its busiest summer since the tourist attraction opened in 2012.

The museum noted that in addition to achieving its best visitor numbers across July and August, the interactive gallery also welcomed its 7.5 millionth visitor and recorded its busiest ever July.

A survey at the site this summer also reported that 42pc of participants came to the city specifically to visit Titanic Belfast, while 62pc of those also then visited or intended to visit other attractions within Northern Ireland when here.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast said: “We are delighted that the summer season at Titanic Belfast has been our busiest ever.

"In the last 11 years, we have continued to work hard to drive new and repeat visitors and are proud of the significant role we play in putting Belfast on the global tourism map.

"Earlier this year we unveiled a £4.7m/€5.5m investment programme which has seen the introduction of four exciting new themed galleries, providing our most spectacular visitor experience to date.

"The response from guests has been incredible and it has played a key role in our increased visitor figures,” she continued.

Exodus, the free exhibition Titanic Belfast has been hosting in partnership with Terry Bradley Art, has been extended until Sunday September 10.

Autumn Afternoon Teas will also be back on Sunday September 24 and Sunday October 29.

Ms Owens added: “We look forward to building on this momentum in the weeks and months ahead, as we head into a busy conference and banqueting season where we are getting ready to host some very prestigious events in September and October including the European Association of Sports Management gala dinner and the closing ceremony of One Young World.

“We are also excited that Maritime Belfast Trust will be displaying one of SS Nomadic’s original lifeboats from September 8-15 and the Belfast Maritime Festival will be returning on 9th and 10th September – there’s an action-packed programme of events across Titanic Quarter with something for everyone!”

For further information on things to see and do at Titanic Belfast, go to titanicbelfast.com