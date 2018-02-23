'Time travel fantasies' - Adare Manor named one of world's hottest hotels

The newly re-opened Adare Manor has been named one of the world's hottest stays for 2018 by Travel + Leisure magazine.

The US magazine's 'It List' is an influential round-up of the most anticipated "new and reborn properties" around the globe every year.

T+L's editors pick their inclusions with one mission, it says - "what properties will truly be game changers for our readers". Adare Manor, which re-opened last November following a multi-million euro renovation, is dubbed "one of Ireland's most beloved properties".

Travel + Leisure cites its Tom Fazio-designed golf course, La Mer spa and new 42 bedroom wing in the write-up, along with experiences like falconry, afternoon tea in the Gallery, and a collection of 100 rare whiskeys in the underground Tack Room. "In keeping with the original style, the rooms and public spaces feature oil paintings and heraldry to satisfy all those time-travel fantasies," it gushes.

56 properties from around the world are included in the list, ranging from London's The Ned (the newest opening from the SoHo House Group) to Rwanda's first luxury safari accommodation, Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge. The #TLItList is "our definitive guide to hotels that are destinations in their own right," the magazine adds (read the full 2018 compilation here).

Great Hall, Adare Manor Adare Manor, Co. Limerick Gallery, Adare Manor Drawing Room, Adare Manor Dunraven Stateroom, Adare Manor Deluxe King bedroom, Adare Manor DIning at the Oak Room, Adare Manor

Adare Manor dates in its current form from1832, when the 2nd Earl of Dunraven began transforming his home into a Gothic Revival-style 'Calender House'. Today, it is owned by businessman JP McManus, his wife Noreen and the McManus family, who bought the hotel and estate for a reported €30 million in 2015.

Its restoration took place over 22 months, and continues apace - with the golf course and Carriage House set to open in late April.

Rooms start from around €350 per night, rising to €1,095 for the Dunraven Stateroom and €1,995 for the hotel's signature suite.

Online Editors