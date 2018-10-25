A one-bedroom cottage in Inch Killeagh, Co Cork has been named Ireland's best holiday home by the UK's largest independent holiday rental operator.

This one-bed cottage has been named best holiday rental in Ireland

'The Dispensary', run by Margaret and John Walsh, collected the 'Best in Ireland' gong in the national travel awards scheme run by Sykes Cottages.

The detached bungalow is set in a former dispensary building in East Cork, and has welcomed guests from as far afield as Japan, Australia and the US since its restoration in 2012.

"I totally didn't expect it, I'm gobsmacked!" Margaret told Independent.ie Travel.

"We originally did it up for my parents, and after they died, it just got left there. When my husband retired, he decided to put a new roof on it, and it went on from there. It wasn't planned, it just evolved."

Prices at the bungalow, which the couple converted from an outhouse dating back to the 1800s, start from €210 per week, depending on the season.

The Dispensary, Co Cork Margaret and John Walsh at The Dispensary, Co Cork Margaret and John Walsh at The Dispensary, Co Cork The Dispensary, Co Cork The Dispensary, Co Cork

The 2018 Sykes Gem Awards saw over 3,000 entries from across the UK and Ireland, the company says, and were judged by a panel of travel industry experts, including Cormac Ó Suilleabháin of Tourism Ireland.

Judges were impressed by "the style and facilities on offer at The Dispensary, along with its occupancy rate and guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort, location and value for money," it adds.

"It's a small, cosy cottage," Margaret says. "We're down in a valley, the River Tourig is just outside the door, and guests love the peace and quiet."

The set-up is self-catering, but Margaret won't see guests stuck on the first night. "I put a breakfast pack in the fridge, a Full Irish to get them started," she reveals.

Two other Irish holiday homes picked up awards - The Visiting House in Dunmore, Co Galway, and Bluebell House and Gardens in Ballydehob, Co Cork.

Last year, Ireland's No.1 was 'The Humble Daisy' near Woodford, Co. Galway.

Online Editors