An Irish, family-run tour has ranked among the world's Top 10 tours and travel activities in TripAdvisor's latest Travellers' Choice Awards.

This Irish tour has been named one of the world's Top 10 travel experiences

Wild Wicklow Tours ranks No.1 in Ireland and No. 10 globally on a list of the planet's best travel experiences, announced today.

Run by Denis and Angela O'Reilly using local guides, the tour is a daytrip offering a full immersion in the garden county with stops in Wicklow National Park, the Sally Gap and the famous monastic settlement at Glendalough. "It's unbelievably brilliant," Denis told Independent.ie Travel, reacting to the news. "We're 21 years in business this May... we've kept it small and never grown into a monster so we can keep the quality.

"Our team is spectacular. Their effort has made this possible." Lough Tay, Co. Wicklow. Photo: Fáilte Ireland Running from 9am to 6pm, tickets cost €33/28pp, and the tours stop for coffee in Avoca, lunch in Laragh, and a tipple of Jameson overlooking Lough Tay (above).

Other winners highlight the popularity of day trips among overseas visitors, from coach hubs including Dublin, Galway and Killarney. Ireland's Top 10 travel experiences

Wild Wicklow Tour, from Dublin (wildwicklow.ie) Cliffs of Moher, Day Trip from Dublin (extremeireland.ie) Blarney Castle Day trip from Dublin (extremeireland.ie) Dublin traditional Irish music pub crawl (musicalpubcrawl.com) Dublin City Sightseeing Hop-on Hop-off tour (citysightseeing.ie) Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Burren and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin (Train Tours Ireland, 5 Beresford Place) Dublin Historical Walking Tour (historicaltours.ie) Ring of Kerry Day Trip including Killarney Lakes and National Park from Killarney, Co. Kerry (derostours.com) Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Galway (galwaytourcompany.com) Dublin Literary pub crawl (dublinpubcrawl.com) The Cliffs of Moher. Photo: Deposit “It’s testament to the great experiences on offer in Ireland that a tour of Wild Wicklow has ranked in the world's top ten, based on the reviews and ratings of its visitors," said James Kay, a TripAdvisor spokesperson. TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards for experiences were determined "using an algorithm that took into account a business’s reviews, opinions and popularity with travellers over the last year" the company says.

The experiences can be booked, as well as rated, on its website.

Meanwhile, an Italian experience - a cooking class at a Tuscan farmhouse and local market tour - topped the global experience rankings.

Florence, Italy The world's Top 10 travel experiences Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour from Florence – Florence, Italy Berlin Bike Tour – Berlin, German New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour - New York City, New York Sydney BridgeClimb – Sydney, Australia Vatican VIP Experience: Exclusive Breakfast at the Vatican with Early Access to Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel – Rome, Italy New Orleans Cooking Class – New Orleans, Louisiana Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance – Rotorua, New Zealand Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario – Niagara Falls, Canada Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus – Vancouver, Canada Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin Previous awards lists this year have ranked Ireland's best beaches, best destinations and best hotels, while the country as a whole ranked No.2 on another new list - TripAdvisor's 'most excellent' places to travel in 2018.

