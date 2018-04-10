Donegal Airport has topped a list of the world's most scenic landings - out-ranking some of the most famous airports on earth.

Donegal Airport has topped a list of the world's most scenic landings - out-ranking some of the most famous airports on earth.

This Irish airport has been voted the world's most scenic landing

The Carrickfinn airport tops a poll conducted by private jet booking service PrivateFly, beating off Instagram favourites like St. Maarten and busy urban hubs like London City with its short slice of north-western magic.

The annual poll begins with a public vote, with selections then ranked by panel of travel experts. Last year, some 122 airports were nominated. PrivateFly's Top 10 Scenic Airports 2018

Donegal Airport (Ireland) Barra Airport (Scotland) Nice Airport (France) Queenstown Airport (New Zealand) Saba Airport (Netherlands Antilles) Orlando Melbourne International Airport (USA) Toronto Billy Bishop (Canada) London City Airport (England) St Maarten (Netherlands Antilles) Miami Airport (USA) "We're happy out!" says Pauline Sweeney, the airport's marketing manager. "We're so proud to have Donegal Airport on the global stage, so a huge thanks goes out to everyone who took the time to vote."

Despite operating just two routes - to Dublin and Glasgow - Donegal Airport has steadily scaled the ratings in recent years, progressing from seventh place in Privatefly's 2016 poll to second place last year. Voters described the approach to Carrickfinn in glowing terms:

"You fly in low over the tiny airport building with the conical mass of quartitze that is Errigal mountain on your right and sweep out over an emerald sea with the perma-white froth of the Wild Atlantic Way lashing the many tiny rocky islands in a turquoise sea... Then the pilot completes his turn and dashes back towards the crescent of golden sand that is Carrickfin beach." "These are the best views in the world," Sweeney adds. "For returning emigrants, it gives them a first taste of home... it's a very special location."

NB: The airport is running a charity skydive on August 4-5 this year. See donegalairport.ie or facebook.com/DonegalAirport for more info.

Read more:

Online Editors