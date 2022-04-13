Think Dublin Airport is bad? UK airport chaos could remain for ‘at least the next 12 months’

The chaos witnessed at the UK’s airports over the last few weeks could last for another year, experts have warned.

Lengthy queues, misplaced bags and delays have impacted on thousands of holidaymakers’ travel plans in recent days, with some even missing flights due to hours-long wait times for security.

Similar to Dublin Airport, which is expecting some 500,000 passengers over the next several days, the issues are down to a shortage of staff as demand for travel ramps up in the wake of Covid entry restrictions being eased in countries around the world.

Hiring and training of airport staff takes time, particularly for posts with Border Force, which are recruited separately by the UK Home Office.

Kully Sandhu, the managing director of Aviation Recruitment Network Limited, which recruits for Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he has more than 300 live vacancies listed.

“My personal opinion, it is going to take at least the next 12 months for the industry vacancy-wise to settle down,” he said.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports, currently has 91 jobs listed on its careers website.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Immigration Services Union (ISU) said that Border Force is no longer attracting enough candidates to fill vacancies “for the first time in living memory”.

ISU general secretary Lucy Moreton said: “Combined with the fact it takes nearly a year to fully train a Border Force officer, going into not just this summer, this weekend, catastrophically understaffed, with people beginning to travel again, and of course those that went out earlier this week will be coming back by the middle of next week, the school holidays having finished … we do anticipate that the queues will move from security-based queues going outward to Border Force queues coming back in.”

She emphasised that corners could not be cut when it came to recruiting and training Border Force staff: “This is a law enforcement role – you don’t expect your police officer to be incompletely trained, or not security cleared. And certainly we wouldn’t want anything else for Border Force.”

It comes ahead of the long Easter weekend, when passenger numbers are expected to climb to 80pc of pre-pandemic levels.

Dublin Airport, where passengers have been queuing outside Terminal 1 at peak times in recent days, is requesting passengers arrive “no more than” 3.5 hours before their flights, and says it “is currently sold out in all our car parks” on Saturday, April 16.

UK airlines have also been hit by staff sickness and recruitment delays, with easyJet and British Airways both having cancelled hundreds of flights during the Easter holidays.

EasyJet’s CEO said delays in processing security checks for new airline crew were among the factors increasing its number of flight cancellations, along with the need to axe scheduled services at the last minute due to staff sickness.

“We were having in some cases up to 20pc of absence, and you wouldn’t expect any airline at any point in time to be able to cover that,” Johan Lundgren said.

When asked how long disruption might continue, he was unable to give a definitive answer, saying: “You would expect that the spike that we’re seeing in Covid infections that really exists here in the UK and also in [other] parts of the network, is going to come down, but this is something that we don’t see yet.”

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus and Ryanair’s schedules do not appear to be noticeably affected by Covid absences.

"While we recognise that the industry as a whole is currently facing operational challenges due to Covid-19, Aer Lingus is not currently experiencing significant issues of this nature,” the airline told Independent.ie.

“We have built additional levels of operational resilience into our resourcing to cope with the ongoing challenges and continue to work towards our ambition of reaching 90pc of pre-pandemic flying by the mid- summer,” it added.

Ryanair was contacted for a comment, but did not provide one.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile