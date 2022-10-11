‘Thermal tourism’ – Greece and Spain say winter holidays could be ‘cheaper than putting the heating on’

Tourism operators in Southern European countries are hoping to capitalise on cold winters and energy bills elsewhere on the continent by advertising their warmer climates as winter approaches.

Destinations including Greece, southern Spain and the Canary Islands are taking advantage of “thermal tourism”, a trend in Britain for flying to cheaper, warmer climates to escape the winter and the cost of living crisis in the UK.

Greece’s tourism minister Vassilis Kikilias told the Observer: “Our doors are open 12 months round, our friends in northern Europe should know this. They should head here for the winter.”

A Greek advertising campaign worth £17.5 million (€20m) will soon be rolled out to the public, featuring the caption: “Wanna feel 20 again? With warm winter temperatures up to 20C, Greece is the place to be.”

Imagery for the campaign shows an older couple on a yacht, drinking from wine glasses and eating watermelon.

Meanwhile, the president of the Spanish federation of tourist departments Miguel Ángel Sotillos told the Observer: “From what we’re seeing, people are realising that it’s cheaper to come here than to put the heating on at home.”

“There’ll be clusters connected by direct flights with hotels and restaurants that are prepared to stay open,” he continued.

“What we’re saying is that it might be less costly to turn off the heat back home and come here. It’s as simple as that.”

The UK isn’t the only place where holidaymakers are being tempted with the idea of long-stay winter sun holidays.

Several travel agents and tour operators in Ireland are offering extended stay deals of three or four weeks or more to destinations like the Algarve and Costa del Sol.

“We have had many clients booking winter holidays because it’ll be cheaper to be on holidays in Spain in a four-star hotel than heating their homes in Ireland,” said one, Paul Hackett of clickandgo.com.

Read More

Packages he cited include flights and a three-week, half-board stay in a four-star in Fuengirola from €869pp, Benalmadena from €949pp, or Torremolinos from €979pp.

Other offers include an over-50s special to the Costa del Sol from John Galligan Travel (€878pp for three weeks, based on two sharing a studio apartment).

Greece’s tourism industry has boomed this summer, as it looks to have made more through foreign holidayers than back in 2019 (pre-pandemic), when it brought in €18bn through 33.1 million travellers.

“People, especially pensioners, have always thought about the western Mediterranean in the winter months,” said Dimitris Maziotis, a PR strategist who worked on the Greece campaign.

“What we’re saying is the eastern Mediterranean is here, too.”

With Greece rarely marketing itself to British or Irish holidaymakers as a winter destination, its culture-stacked cities are set to be a focus, with airlines and hotels incentivised to operate year-round.

“Athens, Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Kos and Crete are on the list,” explains Maziotis. “They’re not only bigger, with hotels that will stay open, but in the case of Crete warmer too.”

As the cost of living crisis continues to take hold, bills have become a source of stress for many - particularly the older generation, who worry about the cold coupled with a lack of income.

The first flicker of ‘thermal tourism’ appeared when UK travel agent TravelTime World launched a campaign in September called “The Heat is On,” which urged travellers to take long-stay holidays this winter rather than bare the cost of living in the UK.