The Wander List: Zip line champagne for the win in St Lucia and ship-shape deals in Belfast

Long-haul travel is expected to make a big comeback this year, with pent-up pandemic savings lavished on far-flung destinations and/or longer holidays. Throw in an inevitable explosion in honeymoons after so many postponed weddings, and the likes of Saint Lucia should see a reversal in fortunes from the past fallow years.

That said, despite last year’s restrictions, the island was voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ at the 2021 Travel Awards – and surely its luxurious Cap Maison would win an award for Most Inventive Bartending: the luxury hotel has a Champagne zip line, which whisks bottles of bubbly down from the clifftop bar to a private dining wooden deck over the shoal. It’s ostensibly aimed at proposals (there’s an actual Proposals Concierge), but anyone with $580 (€510 approx) to drop per night, on B&B, can also avail. capmaison.com

Whatsapp The Titanic Hotel, Belfast Speaking of romance, St Valentine's Day is long gone but Titanic Hotel Belfast is keeping the spirit alive with an all-year-round Romantic Retreat package for budding Jack and Roses (although hopefully with happier endings) as Titanic Museum next door celebrates its 10th year. Overnighters from €340/£289, includes a bottle of champers, chocolate-dipped strawberries, a box of chocolates, and a three-course dinner in Wolff Grill restaurant followed by a nightcap each in Drawing Office Two. titanichotelbelfast.com Read More Back to long-haul: hikers lusting to wander the roads less travelled will love Michinoku Coastal Trail, in Japan's north-eastern Tōhoku region, offering rocky shoreline, bays, cliffs and coves aplenty, stretching over 1,000 kilometres. Visitors can rest weary feet by staying in characterful, local-owned guesthouses along the way, for a truly authentic experience. Return flights to Aomori from Dublin via London Heathrow or Helsinki and Tokyo. visithachinohe.com Seasonal storms permitting, if you're in Co Kerry then take a newly relaunched boat trip to the historic Inisfallen Island, in the heart of Lough Lea in Killarney National Park: home to a monastery dating back to 640 AD, founded by St Finian the Leper (Brian Boru was said to have studied there). Other sites of interest include ruins of a 12th century Augustinian priory and a Romanesque Church but the immersive lakeside setting is worth the trip alone. Boat leaves Reen Pier, near Ross Castle, every hour from 10am; tickets from €10. visitinnisfallen.com