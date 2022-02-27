| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Wander List: Zip line champagne for the win in St Lucia and ship-shape deals in Belfast

The Cap Maison has a champagne zip line, which whisks bottles of bubbly down from the clifftop bar to a private dining wooden deck Expand
Cap Maison Expand
Titanic Hotel Expand

Close

The Cap Maison has a champagne zip line, which whisks bottles of bubbly down from the clifftop bar to a private dining wooden deck

The Cap Maison has a champagne zip line, which whisks bottles of bubbly down from the clifftop bar to a private dining wooden deck

Cap Maison

Cap Maison

Titanic Hotel

Titanic Hotel

/

The Cap Maison has a champagne zip line, which whisks bottles of bubbly down from the clifftop bar to a private dining wooden deck

Lucy White

Long-haul travel is expected to make a big comeback this year, with pent-up pandemic savings lavished on far-flung destinations and/or longer holidays. Throw in an inevitable explosion in honeymoons after so many postponed weddings, and the likes of Saint Lucia should see a reversal in fortunes from the past fallow years.

That said, despite last year’s restrictions, the island was voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ at the 2021 Travel Awards – and surely its luxurious Cap Maison would win an award for Most Inventive Bartending: the luxury hotel has a Champagne zip line, which whisks bottles of bubbly down from the clifftop bar to a private dining wooden deck over the shoal. It’s ostensibly aimed at proposals (there’s an actual Proposals Concierge), but anyone with $580 (€510 approx) to drop per night, on B&B, can also avail. capmaison.com 

Most Watched

Privacy