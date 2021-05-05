‘The time has come’ – Italy will reopen to tourists from mid-May

“WE ARE delighted that Italy is once again ready and open for business," the Italian National Tourist Board (INTB) has said.

It follows the announcement by Italy’s prime Minister, Mario Draghi, this week that vaccinated travellers would be welcome to visit from mid-May without the need for quarantine.

Mr Draghi urged people to book summer holidays in Italy, saying they could use the Italian National Vaccine Pass from mid-May, almost a month ahead of the EU’s Digital Green Certificate.

"Let us not wait until mid-June for the EU pass," Mr Draghi said. "In mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass... so the time has come to book your holidays in Italy," he added, according to Reuters.

The new entry requirements will apply to all countries on Italy’s ‘C list’, which includes Ireland, as well as the UK and other countries like Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Israel.

Tourists who have had both doses of authorised coronavirus vaccines will not face any restrictions, the National Tourist Board said, while other arrivals will be welcome “provided that they can produce a negative test taken 48 hours before arrival”.

Unlike other European countries, including Ireland, Italy is accepting antigen as well as PCR tests.

Travellers who have previously tested positive for Covid-19 will be exempt from any testing requirements if they present a certificate of prior Covid-19 infection upon arrival, it added.

It comes as tourism-dependent southern European destinations like Greece, Spain and Cyprus race to reopen before losing a second summer to the pandemic.

Spain has said it will reopen in June with the Digital Green Certificate, while Greece plans to reopen in May to visitors who can show they are vaccinated, have a negative PCR test, or coronavirus antibodies.

The UK plans to allow overseas travel from May 17, and the publication of its “green list” of countries to which people can travel without quarantining on return is eagerly awaited.

Italy is currently rated red on the ECDC’s ‘traffic light’ map for travel, and has given at least one dose of a vaccine to 25pc of its population, according to the New York Times vaccine tracker. 11pc off adults are fully vaccinated.

“Our cities, coasts, countryside and major attractions are world class and we have implemented robust protocols to keep our visitors safe,” the INTB said.