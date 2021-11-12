'The route as we know it is gone' - existing cliff walk between Bray and Greystones too dangerous to re-open

A new permanent route for the Cliff Walk between Bray and Greystones is to be developed as the existing path is too dangerous to re-open, it has been confirmed.

District Manager Michael Nicholson told councillors at their October meeting that “the route as we know it is gone” and closed sections on the Greystones side of the walk will never re-open as they are too dangerous to use.

Mr Nicholson told councillors that talks are continuing with landowners to agree an alternative route for the popular walk, according to a report in the Bray People.

Once this process is complete and the new route established, the closed sections will be seeded to create a wild meadow and prevent people walking in this area.

Mr Nicholson made his comments in response to a question from Cllr Jodie Neary who asked the district to clarify during a discussion of the roads report if the existing Cliff Walk route would open once repairs had been completed.

He said the Chief Executive and senior council staff are working intensively to ensure the re-opening of the Cliff Walk as soon as possible.

He confirmed that an application had been made for funding to develop the new route, once agreement had been reached with landowners.

The council had yet to hear if this application had been successful.

Cllr Derek Mitchell said walkers are not aware that the Cliff Walk has been diverted and it is still possible to travel from Bray to Greystones.

He asked for more signs to be erected to remind walkers that the walk, on a diverted route, is open in order to encourage them to visit Greystones and support local businesses.

Cllr Gerry Walsh noted that there are reports of people crossing the barriers to walk the closed sections and asked if there is an update on a funding application to carry out works to the popular walk. There are signs on the Bray side which state the walk is closed, and people do not know that there is an alternative path to Greystones.

Cllr Neary also sought an update on talks with landowners, adding that there are concerns about the potential length of the closure.

District engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon told councillors that further slippages, which would not be visible from the walk, had been identified during inspections and a decision made to install barriers.

He said the district is doing the best it can to advise people of the dangers, however, it can not prevent walkers choosing to break through who may risk an accident.

He said the process of identifying an alternative route is with the council’s legal section, who are in discussions with the landowners’ solicitors.

While there is an alternative route to Greystones, Mr O’Hanlon noted that a section of this walk is on private land, and the district cannot highlight this route to walkers.

He agreed to speak with the Bray district in relation to signage on the Bray side of the walk and agreed to review if it would be possible to install signs outlining the diversion on the Greystones side.