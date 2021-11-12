| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'The route as we know it is gone' - existing cliff walk between Bray and Greystones too dangerous to re-open

Councillor says walkers are not aware that the Cliff Walk has been diverted and it is still possible to travel from Bray to Greystones

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, Co Wicklow Expand

Close

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, Co Wicklow

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, Co Wicklow

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, Co Wicklow

Eimear Dodd

A new permanent route for the Cliff Walk between Bray and Greystones is to be developed as the existing path is too dangerous to re-open, it has been confirmed.

District Manager Michael Nicholson told councillors at their October meeting that “the route as we know it is gone” and closed sections on the Greystones side of the walk will never re-open as they are too dangerous to use.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy