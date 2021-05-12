‘The places people raved about’ – TripAdvisor reveals its top 10 hotels and B&Bs in Ireland

The Killarney Park Hotel has been named TripAdvisor's No.1 in Ireland for 2021.

One of the bedrooms in Daly's House B&B in Doolin, Co Clare

"It’s a reason to celebrate, if only the pubs were open,” says Susan Daly, who is counting the days until the B&B she has run in Doolin, Co Clare for 35 years can reopen to visitors.

She’s also celebrating some good news. TripAdvisor has named Daly’s House B&B number one in Ireland, and one of the world’s Top 20 in its Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2021.

Her family is delighted, she says, and can’t wait for June 2, when hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and other holiday accommodation can reopen.

“I’d be very positive now, because the vaccine roll-out is mighty. I got mine last week... It’s all moving along.”

The world’s best B&B for 2021, according to TripAdvisor, is The Toulson Court in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish B&Bs 2021

Daly’s House, Doolin, Co Clare Rockcrest House, Kenmare, Co Kerry Sheedy’s, Doolin, Co Clare Hazelwood Lodge, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare Drumcreehy House, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare Woodside Lodge, Westport, Co Mayo The 19th Lodge, Ballybunion, Co Kerry Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary Giltraps Townhouse & Glamping, Kinnitty, Co Offaly Doolin Inn, Doolin, Co Clare

Daly’s House is a six-bed B&B set a short walk from Fisherstreet. It marries traditional Irish hospitality with contemporary creature comforts like Voya toiletries and orthopaedic beds, and guests are welcomed with a Bailey’s coffee in the garden.

"And sure why not,” Ms Daly says.

Like all Irish hospitality businesses, she has worked hard to implement new health and safety protocols during the pandemic – making use of separate dining areas, bringing breakfast treats to the table rather than a shared buffet, staggering guest arrival times and completing the Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter.

"It was for our own safety as much as our guests,” she says.





Read More

There is availability for this summer she adds, with rooms from €60 to €75pp depending on the season, including slap-up cooked and continental breakfasts.

“Last year was the first in many years that I had only Irish stay, and sure we had great craic. A lot of young people. They’re into the outdoor life here.”

While Co Clare dominated the B&B awards, Kerry and Dublin led the hotel category, with the Killarney Park claiming the title of TripAdvisor’s No.1 Irish hotel.

TripAdvisor's Top 10 Irish hotels 2021

Killarney Park Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry The Morrison, Dublin City Manor West Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo The Merrion Hotel, Dublin City Old Weir Lodge, Killarney, Co Kerry The River Lee Hotel, Co rk City Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty, Co Cork Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee, Co Kerry The Alex, Dublin City





The Travellers’ Choice Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of millions of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor throughout 2020, the travel platform says, “as well as an additional editorial process”.

"Even during a global pandemic travellers continued to discover new places and share their advice with other holiday-goers in 2020,” said spokesperson Hayley Coleman.





They are the the hotels and B&Bs "that people raved about most – those that go the extra mile, the most wanderlust worthy, the places that make a holiday”, she added.

Expand Close Inside Daly's House B&B in Doolin, Co Clare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Inside Daly's House B&B in Doolin, Co Clare

Dingle won on the double in other awards, with Heaton's Guesthouse named ‘Best Small Hotel’ in Ireland and Greenmount House ‘Best Romance Hotel’.





Globally, Brazil’s Hotel Colline de France was named world’s best hotel by TripAdvisor, followed by The Omnia in Zermatt, Switzerland and Sani Dunes in Halkidiki, Greece.

“Now that travel throughout Ireland is back on and the nation eagerly awaits the freedom to travel abroad again, Irish holidaymakers will want to start getting plans in motion for what could possibly be the most longed for trip of their life," TripAdvisor’s Ms Coleman said.

Back in Doolin, June 2 can’t come soon enough.

"I miss my guests,” Susan Daly says. “They’re party of my family now, that’s the truth… that’s 90pc of what it does for me.

"I’ll be out on the street, pulling them in by the scruff of the neck.”



