‘The great outdoor offer’ – Cork will permanently pedestrianise 17 city centre streets

Cork City Council will begin works next week to permanently pedestrianise 17 city centre streets.

The streets were temporarily made traffic-free last summer as part of the Reimagining Cork City programme to support social distancing and outdoor dining.

Following a series of public consultations and what it said was “an overwhelmingly positive reaction”, it will now proceed to make the pedestrianisation permanent.

Resurfacing works will begin on Caroline Street, Pembroke Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cook Street and Maylor Street on April 12; with similar works on Paul Street, St Peter and Paul’s Place, Little Ann Street and Little Cross Street set to follow a week later.

“The Cork city spirit is nothing if not resilient,” said Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh. “Just over a century ago, it faced down the devastation of the Burning of Cork and now we find ourselves again ready to rise from the ashes of Covid-19, with new and innovative ways of living, working and doing business, and reimagining our city’s infrastructure.”

It comes as cities and towns all over the world look to enhance outdoor dining and reboot public spaces during the pandemic, and to seize what is perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make urban environments more liveable and community-friendly after it.

In Ireland, urban centres ranging from Kinsale to Kilkenny have worked to build al fresco economies and make streets more pedestrian-friendly, and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin recently launched a new €17m scheme with Fáilte Ireland to develop outdoor dining capacity nationwide.

Pedestrianising 1.3km of streets and waiving outdoor seating license fees allowed up to 1,000 people eat and drink at the same time outdoors last year, Cork City Council says.

“Developing the outdoor infrastructure has been crucial for the survival of many food businesses, but it also clearly responds to the consumer needs for flexible dining options,” said Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, adding that the initiative “truly embraces the great outdoor offering” throughout the city.

“Outdoor dining and pedestrianisation has been to say the least transformational, and I think it has put a whole new lease of life back into our city and town centres... this will also boost the appeal and attractiveness to domestic visitors and, in time, the international visitor.”

Weather will be an issue, of course, and the Restaurants Association of Ireland has said the safe return of indoor dining is essential for Ireland’s devastated tourism and hospitality sectors to recover.

However, the pedestrianisation will remain in place year-round, and Fáilte Ireland research has focused on “practical solutions”, its Director of Regional Development Paul Keely has said, looking to northern European cities “who would have the same challenges in terms of weather” for examples.

In Cork, traffic management operatives will be onsite to assist with access to homes and businesses during works, the City Council says.

“Encouraging people to live in, shop in, recreate in and visit Cork city is of critical importance to us all," said David Joyce, its Director of Operations (Roads & Environment).

"And to the future vitality of the city as an attractive and desirable place to be.”

