FOR months, many of us have been itching to get to the coast and escape lockdown with simple pleasures – take an icy dip, build a sandcastle or enjoy a well-earned ‘99, for example.

Environmental artist Sean Corcoran has gone a step further, however, creating a piece of sand artwork stretching 200 feet in width – more than the height of Dublin's Liberty Hall.

The eye-catching piece was created by hand on Kilmurrin Cove in Co. Waterford, measured by the artist’s eye and outlined with bamboo sticks.

“That was so much fun,” Corcoran said. “I’ve been creating environmental artwork for many years, but after such a long time under restrictions it was wonderful to get out on my local beach again and do what I love.

"We started by going up the east coast and going across to the Wild Atlantic Way, creating the outline of the country and then crafting the iconic images one associates with Ireland.”

The art took six hours to create, and has now sadly been erased by the tide... though thankfully preserved in a carefully planned video.

Last year, Corcoran etched a 150-foot ‘Thank You’ message into the sands during Ireland’s first lockdown, as a message to healthcare workers in the eye of the Covid storm.

This year's piece was commissioned by Fáilte Ireland as part of its €4m ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign to encourage people to get out exploring and holidaying in Ireland again. It celebrates a week in which hotels and holiday accommodation have been able to reopen, with outdoor dining to follow on Monday.

“We wanted to mark the next stage of the reopening of the tourism and hospitality sectors and Sean’s sand art is a fantastic expression of how much there is to discover in Ireland,” said Caoimhe Ní Dhuibhinn, Acting Head of Marketing at Fáilte Ireland.

The soundtrack to the video is ‘Coming Home’ by Irish band Stolen City.