Thailand plans to impose new €7.90 tourist tax from April

Tourists visit Maya bay in January 2022. Thailand reopened the beach following a closure of more than three years. Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand is planning to collect a 300 baht (€7.90) fee from foreign tourists.

The new fee, to be introduced from April, will be used to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for visitors unable to pay costs themselves, senior officials said on Wednesday.

It will be priced in with airline tickets and is part of the government's sustainable tourism plans, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Thailand, one of Asia's most popular travel destinations, has been badly hit by a pandemic-induced tourism slump, with about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019.

Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists," Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

"We've encountered times when insurance didn't have coverage for tourists... which became our burden to take care of them," he said, adding that funds would also be used to upgrade tourism infrastructure.

Tourist taxes are common, with visitors to Majorca paying up to €4 a day, New Zealand charging a $35 (€21) visitor conservation and tourism levy and Venice planning to charge daytrippers between €3 and €10 per visit, for example.

Fees can vary by region or city within a country, or be levied on specific sectors such as accommodation.

Thailand’s fee adds to a list of requirements for foreign tourists seeking entry, which include pre-payment for Covid-19 tests, hotel accommodation or quarantine, and having insurance with Covid-19 treatment coverage of at least $50,000.

The country waived its strict quarantine measures in November in place of a "Test & Go" scheme for vaccinated visitors, but suspended that late last month over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

Thailand expects between five and 15 million foreign arrivals this year, depending on policies in place in its main tourism markets, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana added.

In other news, the Air France-KLM airlines group has added a passenger tax to fund the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel on its flights.

Ranging from €1 to €4 per flight, the levy will be imposed on all Air France, KLM and Transavia flights running from France or the Netherlands, the UK Independent reports.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile