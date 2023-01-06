Thailand brings back proof of Covid vaccination requirement for travellers

Thailand is bringing back rules requiring proof of Covid vaccination for travellers entering the country.

The move follows the news that China will relax its travel restrictions from January 8, meaning inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine.

As shared by the Bangkok Post, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviraku said: “New measures are necessary because Thailand is a major destination for travellers from many countries including China but the measures must be non-discriminatory.”

“The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because Covid-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar,” he added.

The decision to reintroduce the requirement was made on Thursday, January 5, after a meeting between officials including representatives from the ministries of Public Health, Transport, Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Sports.

It has not been announced when these rules are set to take effect, although reports suggest this change will be enforced ahead of Chinese travellers arriving in Thailand.

The Bangkok Post stated that the first flight scheduled for arrival from China is on January 12.

As reported by China Briefing, China will “resume the issuance of passports for Chinese mainland residents, ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners, as well as tourist visa exemption for short-term travellers”.

This will be the first time China’s borders have reopened since 2020.

The requirement to provide proof of Covid vaccination upon arrival in Thailand was removed by authorities in October 2022.

The EU this week recommended that passengers flying from China to Ireland, or any other EU country, should have a negative Covid-19 test before they board.

Spain, France and the UK brought in Covid curbs on travellers from China last week over fears of the spread of the virus there. The US and Japan have taken similar precautionary measures.

Officials in Thailand are urging people with respiratory illnesses to avoid travelling until they have recovered, in order to reduce potential disease transmission.

Health authorities are set to keep a close eye on Covid cases in Thailand, and additional measures may be introduced if necessary.

Mr Charnviraku said: “Authorities in tourist provinces should prepare their hospitals and hospitals, while employees of tourism and transport services should have at least four shots of Covid-19 vaccine.”