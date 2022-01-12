Tenerife adds new Covid restrictions as it moves to level four alert

Holidaymakers bound for Tenerife will find tighter restrictions on the ground this week after the island upgraded its Covid alert to level four - or “very high risk” - on Monday.

Coming into effect from this week, the Canary Island’s newly increased rules include pubs and restaurants shutting at midnight and public transport being capped at 75 per cent capacity.

A maximum of six people are now allowed to meet (either indoors or outdoors), while vaccine passports must be shown to enter some indoor venues.

Paper or digital Covid Certs will be accepted by Tenerife establishments.

The measures come in response to a surge in Covid cases and will be in place until at least January 24, when the local government will review them.

With a mild climate throughout winter, the Canaries are a popular choice for tourists escaping the colder months, with tourism accounting for 35 per cent of total GDP and more than 40 per cent of employment across the islands.

The islands offer free travel insurance for visitors staying up to 30 days at regulated tourist establishments.

The complimentary policy provides cover for medical expenses up to €5,000 and extension of stays up to 15 days to those who test positive for Covid-19 there, as well as their accompanying relatives, even if the latter do not test positive.

Similar visitor insurance policies are offered in Spanish mainland regions of Galicia, Andalucia and Murcia, according to the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin.

In December, the Hoteliers Association of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro - Ashotel - warned the Spanish government that the islands’ ongoing restrictions risked “destroying” the tourist season there.

“Now that we are in the middle of our high season, why do we have to lose thousands of reservations on the islands due to a decision that really meets political criteria?” said Ashotel president Jorge Marichal.

In other news, Britain's Heathrow Airport this week reported that it handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020, following Omicron-related cancellations in December.

The airport said at least 600,000 passengers cancelled travel plans in December.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile