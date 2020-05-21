| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Summer Travel Q&A - What countries will open first, and will I be able to take a holiday? 

After a frantic week of travel news, Pól Ó Conghaile explains what the latest developments mean for our future holidays... or lack thereof.

The travel dream. But how to make it a reality? Expand

Close

The travel dream. But how to make it a reality?

The travel dream. But how to make it a reality?

Getty Images

The travel dream. But how to make it a reality?

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

What the hell is happening with holidays this year?

Just a few weeks ago, it felt like 2020 holidays were a write-off. Lockdown was on everyone's lips, and summer travel was a fairytale.

Suddenly, the mood music has changed.

Related Content