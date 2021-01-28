Summer holidays Q&A: Should I cancel, what about my deposit and when might travel resume?

This time last year, we took overseas travel for granted. We may never do so again.

Anyone thinking of a holiday, or a non-essential trip overseas, now risks a €500 fine for breaching their 5km limit, must splash out for up to three PCR tests, and needs to quarantine on return.

"Do not travel” is the clear message, and while Ireland's restrictions are subject to ongoing review, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it’s possible that non-essential overseas trips may not resume before Christmas.

So what about the 400,000 or so overseas holidays that people postponed last year, kicking them forward to summer 2021? Or those who have booked since?

When might overseas travel resume?

We have no idea.

“I think we can firmly say Easter is gone; I'd be afraid to make a prediction on anything beyond that,” says Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

"I think October is probably the earliest,” says Linda Jones of The Travel Boutique in Bray, Co Wicklow. “I’m hoping against hope that we'll get something in the summer, but that's my gut feeling.”

Optimistic Irish hoteliers hope hospitality might reopen around Easter; pessimistic ones feel they may remain shut into May or even the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Any significant overseas travel is likely to lag behind. Vaccines are coming, but with delays. We don't know when (or if) Government will relax its new quarantine-for-all requirement. And remember, holidays depend on destinations like Spain, France, Portugal and Italy easing restrictions too (see reopen.europa.eu).

The Irish Tourist Industry Confederation has said it hopes inbound tourism could resume in Quarter 3 (ie from July), but even that feels hopeful now. Travel agents are ready to move as soon as it is safe to do so, but right now, there’s a huge question mark hanging over summer travel overseas.

So should I cancel my overseas holiday?

You have time; there’s no need to rush the decision.

Depending when and on what terms your booking was made, if you cancel now, you may pay a cancellation fee, lose your deposit or even more. If you wait, and the operator makes a significant change or cancels, they mwill then be obliged to offer you a replacement or refund.

"I think it’s better to hold off for now," advises Linda Jones.

“I think by March or April, when holiday balances are due, there should be more clarity and more decisions made. Don’t panic and cancel now, because it may be that you will get to go.”

However, you may prefer to just be done with it, or to put your money into a staycation.

If you booked through a travel agent or tour operator, talk to them first. Find out what your specific options are (holiday T&Cs can vary widely – was yours DIY, a ‘traditional' or ‘dynamic' package, for example?). Then decide whether to wait, reschedule, or cancel.

Many Irish tour operators have gone to great lengths to introduce more flexible booking policies, but these differ from case to case, so query what any new "guarantees" mean. What if you have to cancel due to Covid? What is the latest change date before travel? Will there be refunds or vouchers offered?

Travel agents are experts and have a history of helping people in stressful situations, but they are bound by their suppliers' T&Cs too… if you cancel a dynamic package now, for instance, and the flight portion is still going ahead, then you may not be able to recover that part of the money.

Is anyone actually booking holidays?

Bookings are “minimal”, the ITAA says. Uncertainty prevails, airlines have pared back their schedules, and though some 15,000 passengers arrived into Irish airports last week, this is a tiny fraction – down over 90pc – of normal numbers.

If I do book, what should I bear in mind?

With so much uncertainty, booking travel now – however far ahead – is risky.

For maximum protection, however, book with a licensed travel agent or tour operator established in Ireland (thus subject to Irish consumer law), and carefully read all terms and conditions.

If you book your own flights and hotel, you do not have the same package holiday rights (read more from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission here).

Remember that different airlines have different policies. Aer Lingus has waived its flight change fee up to September 30, for instance; Ryanair has to the end of October (but for bookings made before the end of March).

If you cancel a flight, you generally forfeit the money. If the airline does, under EU Regulation 261, it is obliged to offer you the choice of a rerouting or rescheduled flight at a later date.

You will also need to think about coronavirus insurance. Many travel insurance policies exclude it, but some destinations, like the Canaries, or airlines like Emirates, now provide it for free as a confidence-boosting measure. It's pre-trip research we're all going to need to get familiar with as travel returns.

So it’s staycations for 2021, then?

Presuming we can travel beyond our 5km, this certainly looks like the way of it – at least until early summer. Already, enquiries are on the rise for self-catering and popular resort hotels in Ireland, and the Irish Camping and Caravan Council has reported ”phenomenal” demand for its sites during peak season.