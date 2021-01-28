| 10.5°C Dublin

Summer holidays Q&A: Should I cancel, what about my deposit and when might travel resume?

Last year, an estimated 400,000 sun holidays were rescheduled for 2021. As travel restrictions tighten and vaccines are delayed, what should people planning a summer trip do now?

Sun Holidays: The Algarve Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

This time last year, we took overseas travel for granted. We may never do so again.

Anyone thinking of a holiday, or a non-essential trip overseas, now risks a €500 fine for breaching their 5km limit, must splash out for up to three PCR tests, and needs to quarantine on return.

"Do not travel” is the clear message, and while Ireland's restrictions are subject to ongoing review, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it’s possible that non-essential overseas trips may not resume before Christmas.

