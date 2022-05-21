Summer 2022 Covid travel rules: What Irish holidaymakers need to know before they travel abroad

Jet off to Thailand where no visa is required if your holiday is less than 30 days. Photo: Stock

Many Irish people will be taking their first summer holiday abroad since 2019 this year. After two years of Covid uncertainty, some sun, sea and scenery are to the forefront of the mind.

But the pandemic has not completely gone away and there are rules and restrictions to be aware of, particularly if travelling to a foreign country.

The Irish Independent has compiled a list of some of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers with factsheets to help you prepare for the most anticipated summer in quite a while.

As well as sun holidays in Europe, Disneyland is calling and for the first time in two summers Irish families can head stateside, sample some Poutine in Canada or hit the glorious beaches of Thailand.

Destinations included: Spain, France, Portugal, USA, Italy, Greece, Canada, Thailand, Croatia and Dubai.

Spain

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Spain?

No, anyone that holds a valid Digital Covid Cert (DCC) is permitted to enter Spain, or anyone from the EU who has taken a PCR test 72 hours prior to travel, or an antigen test 24 hours prior to travel.

Recovery certs are valid for six months after Covid infection for Spain. Covid vaccination certs are valid for nine months after administration of second dose and indefinitely after a booster shot (currently).

If you are travelling without a valid DCC to Spain, you must fill out a Spanish Travel Health (SpTH) Health Control Form before flying.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Spain?

Only if you do not have a valid DCC.

What are the rules when I get there?

The restrictions in Spain vary according to region, but they are largely abolished, save for mask-wearing on public transport and in settings such as pharmacies and healthcare facilities.

If you test positive when in Spain you may be required to isolate for a number of days according to the local public requirements.

Do I need to wear a mask travelling there?

Yes. Spain is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.

Anything else I need to know?

Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Spain.

France

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to France?

As with Spain, anyone that holds a valid DCC is permitted to enter France, as is anyone from the EU who has taken a PCR 72 hours, or an antigen 48 hours, prior to travel.

All passengers going to France must also complete the passenger locator form. Children under 12 are exempt from all of these requirements.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to France?

Only if you do not have a valid DCC.

What are the rules when I get there?

France has largely relaxed all public health restrictions but masks have to be worn on public transport.

Anything else I need to know?

Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of France.

Do I need to wear a mask travelling there?

Yes. France is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.

The Glória Funicular in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Stock

The Glória Funicular in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Stock

Portugal

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Portugal?

No, if you provide a negative PCR result from within 72 hours of departure or a professionally administered antigen test with 24 hours of departure, you are permitted to enter Portugal. Those who have a valid recovery cert will also be permitted entry.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Portugal?

Only if you do not have a valid Covid cert. Children under 12 are exempt from all requirements when travelling to Portugal.

What are the rules when I get there?

Face masks are mandatory in Portugal on public transport and in healthcare facilities, and spaces that may be frequented by “vulnerable people”.

Do I need to wear a mask travelling there?

Yes. Portugal is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced last week.

Canal Grande and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, Italy.

Canal Grande and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, Italy.

Italy

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Italy?

Italy has similar requirements to France, in that everyone over six who holds a valid DCC is permitted to enter, or anyone from the EU who has taken a PCR 72 hours, or an antigen 48 hours, prior to travel.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Italy?

Only if you do not hold a valid DCC. Anyone arriving to Italy by air, land or sea may also be subject to random Covid testing on arrival, as is the case in Canada.

What are the rules when I get there?

Masks must be worn in Italy in the following settings; aeroplanes, ships, trains, buses and indoor theatres, cinemas, concert halls, entertainment venues and live music events.

Masks are also strongly recommended at all crowded outdoor events and all indoor settings, but not mandatory.

Do I need to wear a mask while travelling there?

Yes, Italy is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation.

Anything else I need to know?

Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Italy.

Mykonos village in Mykonos, Greece. Photo: Stock

Mykonos village in Mykonos, Greece. Photo: Stock

Greece

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Greece?

Greece dropped its Covid travel restrictions this month. You can now travel there unvaccinated and with no negative tests or locator forms.

The only border controls in effect are randomly selected rapid antigen tests carried out on arrival in Greece.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Greece?

No.

What are the rules when I get there?

If a passenger tests positive in a randomly selected test, they must quarantine for five days at home or in a temporary facility. The mandatory quarantine can end after five days or when symptoms subside, whichever comes first.

Do I need to wear a mask while travelling there?

Yes, Greece is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.

Anything else I should know?

Until June 1, masks must be worn in all indoor settings and on public transport in every part of Greece. Double-masking or N95/FFP2 masks are required in supermarkets and healthcare settings. No masks are required outdoors.

Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Greece.

The Pula Arena amphitheatre in Pula, Croatia. Photo: Stock

The Pula Arena amphitheatre in Pula, Croatia. Photo: Stock

Croatia

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Croatia?

No, as with Greece and Ireland, Croatia no longer has any Covid-19 entry requirements whatsoever.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Croatia?

No.

What are the rules when I get there?

The only Covid recommendation still in place in Croatia is to wear masks in crowded and healthcare settings.

Do I need to wear a mask while travelling there?

No, Croatia is not one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.

Anything else I should know?

Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Croatia.

Central Park in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Stock

Central Park in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Stock

United States

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to the US?

Yes. You can only enter the US if you have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

The US accepts the EU Digital Covid Cert as proof of vaccination but it's important to note that proof of recovery will not suffice as an alternative – visitors must be vaccinated.

The only exceptions to this are for children under 18 and those who have medical conditions that exempt them from being vaccinated.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to the US?

Yes, and the test must be taken no more than one day before boarding a flight to the US. It cannot be self-administered and must be done professionally. A PCR or antigen test will do.

One exception to this requirement is If you have tested positive for Covid in the previous 90 days, and are fully vaccinated, then you do not need to take a pre-travel test.

What are the rules when I get there?

Fully vaccinated visitors to the US do not have to quarantine on arrival. Those who travel on a medical exemption do have to self-quarantine at a location of their choosing for seven days.

The CDC also recommends people take a Covid test 3-5 days after arrival.

Do I need to wear a mask while travelling there?

No, but some airports in New York and other states require masks despite the nationwide relaxation so it’s worth checking before you travel.

Do I need a visa to holiday in the US?

If you hold a valid Irish passport and complete an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) application online before travelling you do not need a visa.

This should be done 72 hours before travel and costs $14 per person.

Anything else I should know?

Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of the United States.

Masks, glorious masks. While the mandate has been ended to wear masks in public in all states, some airports such as JFK and LaGuardia still require them so it’s worth checking before travel.

As in Ireland, they’re also required in high-risk settings such as hospitals.

Vancouver is a popular destination with Irish holidaymakers. Photo: Stock

Vancouver is a popular destination with Irish holidaymakers. Photo: Stock

Canada

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Canada?

Yes, visitors must be fully vaccinated and upload proof of vaccination to the ArriveCan website before travel.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Canada?

Pre-entry tests are not required for fully vaccinated travellers or unvaccinated children under 12. Children aged 12-18 who are not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test when flying to Canada.

Canadian authorities also randomly select people on arrival for testing, but passengers do not have to wait to get their results before leaving the airport or to catch a connecting flight. It’s largely for detection purposes and you will be contacted afterwards with your result.

What are the rules when I get there?

Canada is quite strict on mask-wearing, so arrivals must wear them on the flight into Canada but also wear a mask everywhere in public for 14 days after their arrival. This is in contrast to people living in Canada who do not have to wear masks legally.

Do I need a visa to holiday in Canada?

No, but similarly to the US’s ESTA, you need to go online and fill out the electronic travel authorisation (eTA) before you travel. It costs around €5 per person and takes just minutes to complete.

Do I need to wear a mask while travelling there?

Yes. Canada is quite strict on mask wearing for tourists and visitors are obliged to wear masks on flights to and from Canada.

Anything else I should know?

If you test positive while on holiday in Canada, you must quarantine for 10 days. This is a legal requirement and if you don’t comply, you may be transferred to a quarantine facility to serve your isolation.

Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of Canada.

Jet off to Thailand where no visa is required if your holiday is less than 30 days. Photo: Stock

Jet off to Thailand where no visa is required if your holiday is less than 30 days. Photo: Stock

Thailand

Do I need to be vaccinated to travel to Thailand?

No, Thailand is accepting visitors who are unvaccinated but the rules of entry vary according to vaccination status (listed below).

For vaccinated tourists, a Thailand Pass must be obtained 2-10 days before travel, where proof of vaccination is uploaded. The Thailand Pass is a free-of-charge certificate of entry completed easily online.

For unvaccinated passengers, a five-day hotel booking for proof of location must be uploaded to the Thailand Pass.

All visitors to Thailand must attach proof of health insurance for no less than $10,000 USD to gain entry.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Thailand?

Vaccinated visitors are not required to, but unvaccinated passengers must if they wish to avoid quarantine. Unvaccinated passengers that do not provide a negative test result must quarantine at the designated hotel room listed on their Thailand Pass for five days and then take a PCR on day 1 and day 4-5 before they can leave.

Do I need a visa to holiday in Thailand?

No visa is required if your holiday is less than 30 days, it is just the free Thailand Pass required.

Do I need to wear a mask travelling there?

Yes. In Thailand mask wearing is still the norm indoors and outdoors, and it’s law that all people arriving at Thai airports must wear a mask.

Anything else I should know?

Masks are heavily encouraged and visitors can face fines if they are in public without them.

Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of Thailand.

The world-famous Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Photo: Stock

The world-famous Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Photo: Stock

Dubai

Do I need to be vaccinated?

No, unvaccinated people who have a negative PCR test result within 48 hours can enter the UAE.

Recovery certs must be dated within the previous 30 days only to gain entry into the UAE, unlike in the EU where the validity of certs lasts from three to six months depending on country.

Do I need to get a Covid test before flying to Dubai?

Only if unvaccinated. It is worth noting you may be PCR-tested when you arrive and these are compulsory if you are selected.

What are the rules when I get there?

Masks must be worn in indoor and healthcare settings and on public transport.

Do I need to wear a mask while travelling there?

Yes. As with public spaces and public transport, people must wear masks when flying to Dubai.

Do I need a visa to travel to Dubai?

When you land, immigration services will stamp your passport with a free 30-day travel visa.

How long does my passport have to be in date?

Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of Dubai.

For more info, see reopen.euopra.eu and dfa.ie/travel .