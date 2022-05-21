Summer 2022 Covid travel rules: What Irish holidaymakers need to know before they travel abroad

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers with factsheets for each to help you prepare for the most anticipated summer in quite a while
Many Irish people will be taking their first summer holiday abroad since 2019 this year. After two years of Covid uncertainty, some sun, sea and scenery are to the forefront of the mind.
But the pandemic has not completely gone away and there are rules and restrictions to be aware of, particularly if travelling to a foreign country.
The Irish Independent has compiled a list of some of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers with factsheets to help you prepare for the most anticipated summer in quite a while.
As well as sun holidays in Europe, Disneyland is calling and for the first time in two summers Irish families can head stateside, sample some Poutine in Canada or hit the glorious beaches of Thailand.
Destinations included: Spain, France, Portugal, USA, Italy, Greece, Canada, Thailand, Croatia and Dubai.
No, anyone that holds a valid Digital Covid Cert (DCC) is permitted to enter Spain, or anyone from the EU who has taken a PCR test 72 hours prior to travel, or an antigen test 24 hours prior to travel.
Recovery certs are valid for six months after Covid infection for Spain. Covid vaccination certs are valid for nine months after administration of second dose and indefinitely after a booster shot (currently).
If you are travelling without a valid DCC to Spain, you must fill out a Spanish Travel Health (SpTH) Health Control Form before flying.
Only if you do not have a valid DCC.
The restrictions in Spain vary according to region, but they are largely abolished, save for mask-wearing on public transport and in settings such as pharmacies and healthcare facilities.
If you test positive when in Spain you may be required to isolate for a number of days according to the local public requirements.
Yes. Spain is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.
Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Spain.
As with Spain, anyone that holds a valid DCC is permitted to enter France, as is anyone from the EU who has taken a PCR 72 hours, or an antigen 48 hours, prior to travel.
All passengers going to France must also complete the passenger locator form. Children under 12 are exempt from all of these requirements.
Only if you do not have a valid DCC.
France has largely relaxed all public health restrictions but masks have to be worn on public transport.
Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of France.
Yes. France is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.
No, if you provide a negative PCR result from within 72 hours of departure or a professionally administered antigen test with 24 hours of departure, you are permitted to enter Portugal. Those who have a valid recovery cert will also be permitted entry.
Only if you do not have a valid Covid cert. Children under 12 are exempt from all requirements when travelling to Portugal.
Face masks are mandatory in Portugal on public transport and in healthcare facilities, and spaces that may be frequented by “vulnerable people”.
Yes. Portugal is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced last week.
Italy has similar requirements to France, in that everyone over six who holds a valid DCC is permitted to enter, or anyone from the EU who has taken a PCR 72 hours, or an antigen 48 hours, prior to travel.
Only if you do not hold a valid DCC. Anyone arriving to Italy by air, land or sea may also be subject to random Covid testing on arrival, as is the case in Canada.
Masks must be worn in Italy in the following settings; aeroplanes, ships, trains, buses and indoor theatres, cinemas, concert halls, entertainment venues and live music events.
Masks are also strongly recommended at all crowded outdoor events and all indoor settings, but not mandatory.
Yes, Italy is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation.
Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Italy.
Greece dropped its Covid travel restrictions this month. You can now travel there unvaccinated and with no negative tests or locator forms.
The only border controls in effect are randomly selected rapid antigen tests carried out on arrival in Greece.
No.
If a passenger tests positive in a randomly selected test, they must quarantine for five days at home or in a temporary facility. The mandatory quarantine can end after five days or when symptoms subside, whichever comes first.
Yes, Greece is one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.
Until June 1, masks must be worn in all indoor settings and on public transport in every part of Greece. Double-masking or N95/FFP2 masks are required in supermarkets and healthcare settings. No masks are required outdoors.
Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Greece.
No, as with Greece and Ireland, Croatia no longer has any Covid-19 entry requirements whatsoever.
No.
The only Covid recommendation still in place in Croatia is to wear masks in crowded and healthcare settings.
No, Croatia is not one of the countries which require people to wear masks on flights into and out of the country, despite the EU-wide relaxation announced this week.
Your passport should be valid three months beyond your date of departure out of Croatia.
Yes. You can only enter the US if you have been fully vaccinated against Covid.
The US accepts the EU Digital Covid Cert as proof of vaccination but it's important to note that proof of recovery will not suffice as an alternative – visitors must be vaccinated.
The only exceptions to this are for children under 18 and those who have medical conditions that exempt them from being vaccinated.
Yes, and the test must be taken no more than one day before boarding a flight to the US. It cannot be self-administered and must be done professionally. A PCR or antigen test will do.
One exception to this requirement is If you have tested positive for Covid in the previous 90 days, and are fully vaccinated, then you do not need to take a pre-travel test.
Fully vaccinated visitors to the US do not have to quarantine on arrival. Those who travel on a medical exemption do have to self-quarantine at a location of their choosing for seven days.
The CDC also recommends people take a Covid test 3-5 days after arrival.
No, but some airports in New York and other states require masks despite the nationwide relaxation so it’s worth checking before you travel.
If you hold a valid Irish passport and complete an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) application online before travelling you do not need a visa.
This should be done 72 hours before travel and costs $14 per person.
Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of the United States.
Masks, glorious masks. While the mandate has been ended to wear masks in public in all states, some airports such as JFK and LaGuardia still require them so it’s worth checking before travel.
As in Ireland, they’re also required in high-risk settings such as hospitals.
Yes, visitors must be fully vaccinated and upload proof of vaccination to the ArriveCan website before travel.
Pre-entry tests are not required for fully vaccinated travellers or unvaccinated children under 12. Children aged 12-18 who are not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test when flying to Canada.
Canadian authorities also randomly select people on arrival for testing, but passengers do not have to wait to get their results before leaving the airport or to catch a connecting flight. It’s largely for detection purposes and you will be contacted afterwards with your result.
Canada is quite strict on mask-wearing, so arrivals must wear them on the flight into Canada but also wear a mask everywhere in public for 14 days after their arrival. This is in contrast to people living in Canada who do not have to wear masks legally.
No, but similarly to the US’s ESTA, you need to go online and fill out the electronic travel authorisation (eTA) before you travel. It costs around €5 per person and takes just minutes to complete.
Yes. Canada is quite strict on mask wearing for tourists and visitors are obliged to wear masks on flights to and from Canada.
If you test positive while on holiday in Canada, you must quarantine for 10 days. This is a legal requirement and if you don’t comply, you may be transferred to a quarantine facility to serve your isolation.
Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of Canada.
No, Thailand is accepting visitors who are unvaccinated but the rules of entry vary according to vaccination status (listed below).
For vaccinated tourists, a Thailand Pass must be obtained 2-10 days before travel, where proof of vaccination is uploaded. The Thailand Pass is a free-of-charge certificate of entry completed easily online.
For unvaccinated passengers, a five-day hotel booking for proof of location must be uploaded to the Thailand Pass.
All visitors to Thailand must attach proof of health insurance for no less than $10,000 USD to gain entry.
Vaccinated visitors are not required to, but unvaccinated passengers must if they wish to avoid quarantine. Unvaccinated passengers that do not provide a negative test result must quarantine at the designated hotel room listed on their Thailand Pass for five days and then take a PCR on day 1 and day 4-5 before they can leave.
No visa is required if your holiday is less than 30 days, it is just the free Thailand Pass required.
Yes. In Thailand mask wearing is still the norm indoors and outdoors, and it’s law that all people arriving at Thai airports must wear a mask.
Masks are heavily encouraged and visitors can face fines if they are in public without them.
Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of Thailand.
No, unvaccinated people who have a negative PCR test result within 48 hours can enter the UAE.
Recovery certs must be dated within the previous 30 days only to gain entry into the UAE, unlike in the EU where the validity of certs lasts from three to six months depending on country.
Only if unvaccinated. It is worth noting you may be PCR-tested when you arrive and these are compulsory if you are selected.
What are the rules when I get there?
Masks must be worn in indoor and healthcare settings and on public transport.
Yes. As with public spaces and public transport, people must wear masks when flying to Dubai.
When you land, immigration services will stamp your passport with a free 30-day travel visa.
Your passport should be valid six months beyond your date of departure out of Dubai.
For more info, see reopen.euopra.eu and dfa.ie/travel .