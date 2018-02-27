Ireland is bracing itself for travel chaos as the 'Beast from the East' approaches. We're monitoring the latest Storm Emma travel updates.

Storm Emma travel advice: What if my flights are cancelled? Is it too late to get travel insurance?

As of Tuesday morning, nobody is quite sure what the impact of Storm Emma will be on the country's airports and ferry ports.

“Irish holidaymakers that are planning to travel over the next few days are naturally very concerned," says Cormac Meehan, President of the ITAA. “Our advice to those travelling in the coming days is to keep in close contact with their travel provider or airline to establish if their holiday itineraries or flights are affected.

"They should also monitor news and weather reports and follow the advice of their local authority before travelling to airports.” Flights & Airports Evelyn Cusack, Deputy Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, speaking to media following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG), to discuss arrangements for the anticipated severe cold weather this week at the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre, Agriculture House, Kildare St, Dublin. Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Right now, Ryanair and Aer Lingus say this week's schedules are operating as normal, but passengers are advised to check airline websites before travel.

Ryanair: "All flights to/from Ireland are operating as normal. The latest flight information is available on the Ryanair.com website.” Check the status of your flights on its website here.

Aer Lingus: "We currently intend to operate our full schedule of services. Our Operations team will be monitoring weather conditions over the coming days to ensure any potential service disruption can be minimised. As always we advise guests to keep an eye on aerlingus.com and our social media pages..." Check here for the latest updates on your flight.

Dublin Airport: "It’s too early at this point to say what, if any, disruption the weather will cause so advice from our side is that passengers should check with their airline for latest flight updates before coming to the airport."

The airport is equipped to deal with snow and ice - however, heavy volumes of snow could cause delays. Passengers should also allow extra time for travel to and from the airport - bearing in mind road icing and traffic delays.

You can check in with the airport's twitter feed here. Shannon Airport: Schedules "are set to run as normal", but it advises passengers to check with airlines and monitor its Twitter here and website here.

Cork Airport: Follow the latest alerts on Twitter here. Ferries Irish Ferries: "Irish Ferries is advising customers intending to travel by ferry during the forthcoming week to be mindful of weather forecasts, to allow ample time to travel safely to their port of departure, make note of all important telephone numbers they might require and to monitor ferry company websites for latest information about sailing times."

See the company's sailing updates here. Stena Line: Follow updates on its website here or Twitter here. Public Transport For updates, check in with:

Dublin Bus: dublinbus.ie or call 01 873-4222

Irish Rail: irishrail.ie or call 01 836-622

Luas: luas.ie, 1850 300 604 or 01 4614911

Bus Eireann: buseireann.ie or 1850 836 611 For school transport, check buseireann.ie or call 1850 836 611. What if my flight is cancelled? ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 26: Children play at the Pineto's park overlooking the Vatican after the snowfall in the night on February 26, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Flight cancellation rights are covered under EC Regulation 261/2004. If your flight is cancelled for any reason, and regardless of when you are notified, your airline must offer you the choice between:

1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge. 2) Re-routing at a later date. 3) A full refund.

Am I entitled to care and assistance? If your flight is cancelled and you choose to be re-routed as soon as possible, then you are entitled to meals and refreshments, hotel accommodation and transfers between the airport and hotel as required. If the airline does not provide these, and you end up paying yourself, keep the receipts - you are entitled to a reimbursement of reasonable expenses. NB. A five-star hotel may not be a reasonable expense!

Bear in mind that if your flight is cancelled and you choose a full refund, then the airline's obligations to you end there and then. Am I entitled to compensation? Financial compensation depends on the flight length and the reason for the cancellation. It ranges from €250 (short-haul, less than 1,500km) to €600 (long-haul, over 3,500km).

For more on your passenger rights, read here or visit flightrights.ie. How can my travel insurance help? In the event of a flight cancellation, the first source of refunds and re-routing should be with your airline (see above).

Standard travel insurance policies don't offer much help here, but 'missed departure' cover can help you secure a new flight, or an additional night's accomodation. If your policy includes extra "travel disruption" cover, you should be covered for additional transport or accommodation costs up to €1,000pp, according to Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director of Blue Insurance and Multitrip.com. This covers "99pc" of scenarios with flight cancellations due to weather, strikes and so on, Mulligan says, but note that it covers transport and accommodation-related expenses only - i.e. not lost annual leave, business opportunities or deposits, concert tickets or museum or attraction fees booked in advance online. Is it too late to take out travel insurance?

Travel Disruption cover can be added retrospectively to a policy, but not to claim on an event that has already happened. Storm Emma has already been forecast, so travel insurance taken out now won't cover travel disruption it causes. "There's a seven day moratorium on travel disruption from time you take out the policy to time you will be covered," Mulligan warns. However, 'missed departure' cover should still apply - even if you take out the cover today in full knowledge that Storm Emma is on the way. I’m nervous about travel. Can I get a refund?

No. If you cancel your holiday without the DFA (dfa.ie/travel) declaring travel to be unsafe, it could be deemed "disinclination to travel". As such, you may have to pay a cancellation fee or forfeit some or all of the cost of your air fare or holiday package. That said, it's worth noting that Irish tour operators have in the past worked to facilitate customers affected by exceptional events, so it's always worth a phone call. NB: This story is being updated to reflect developments. Read more: What happens if my flights are cancelled?

Online Editors